  "Was nice shot" - Real Madrid attacker trolls Dean Huijsen for pass in 3-0 win over Oviedo

“Was nice shot” - Real Madrid attacker trolls Dean Huijsen for pass in 3-0 win over Oviedo

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Aug 25, 2025 05:22 GMT
Real Oviedo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports
Real Madrid attacker trolls Dean Huijsen for pass in 3-0 win over Oviedo

Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler has trolled his teammate Dean Huijsen on social media for a wayward pass in Los Blancos' 3-0 win against Real Oviedo. Xabi Alonso's side comfortably won their second LaLiga game of the season as they dispatched the newly-promoted side at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Superstar Kylian Mbappe scored twice for Real Madrid in the 37th and 83rd minutes, respectively. Vinicius Junior scored the third goal for the Spanish capital club in the 93rd minute after coming on from the bench.

Xabi Alonso's side looked completely in control throughout the entirety of the game as Real Oviedo attempted only six shots, with three of them on target. Veljko Paunović's side had only 35% possession and created an xG of 0.50.

Summer signing Dean Huijsen was part of a back four with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and another new signing Alvaro Carreras. The 20-year-old had a pretty solid showing against a Real Oviedo side that never looked to trouble Alonso's defence.

However, he made a wayward pass in the first half which ended up looking like a shot. His teammate Arda Guler mocked the Spain international for it on his Instagram post. The Turkey international commented:

"Was nice shot 🔥"
Huijsen made seven recoveries and five clearances against Real Oviedo and completed 88 passes with 88% passing accuracy. He played 18 passes into the final third and three accurate long balls.

The young defender hugely impressed last season for Bournemouth having joined the Cherries in 2024 from AS Roma. Real Madrid triggered his £50 million release clause this summer to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid face competition from PL giants for 20-year-old defender: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to face competition from Arsenal for the signature of French defender Jeremy Jacquet. As reported by Madrid Zone, Los Blancos are keen on the 20-year-old defender who has impressed for Rennes in Ligue 1.

Jacquet has only made 14 senior appearances for Rennes so far but has already attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The 6'2" defender is blessed with plenty of pace and solid technique and is capable of playing either at centre-back or right-back.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly looking to sign another defender to shore up his backline this summer. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is also keen on the defender thanks to his versatility.

Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.

Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.

Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world.

Edited by Snehanjan Banerjee
