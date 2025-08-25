“Was nice shot” - Real Madrid attacker trolls Dean Huijsen for pass in 3-0 win over Oviedo

Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler has trolled his teammate Dean Huijsen on social media for a wayward pass in Los Blancos' 3-0 win against Real Oviedo. Xabi Alonso's side comfortably won their second LaLiga game of the season as they dispatched the newly-promoted side at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.Superstar Kylian Mbappe scored twice for Real Madrid in the 37th and 83rd minutes, respectively. Vinicius Junior scored the third goal for the Spanish capital club in the 93rd minute after coming on from the bench.Xabi Alonso's side looked completely in control throughout the entirety of the game as Real Oviedo attempted only six shots, with three of them on target. Veljko Paunović's side had only 35% possession and created an xG of 0.50.Summer signing Dean Huijsen was part of a back four with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and another new signing Alvaro Carreras. The 20-year-old had a pretty solid showing against a Real Oviedo side that never looked to trouble Alonso's defence.However, he made a wayward pass in the first half which ended up looking like a shot. His teammate Arda Guler mocked the Spain international for it on his Instagram post. The Turkey international commented:&quot;Was nice shot 🔥&quot;Huijsen made seven recoveries and five clearances against Real Oviedo and completed 88 passes with 88% passing accuracy. He played 18 passes into the final third and three accurate long balls.The young defender hugely impressed last season for Bournemouth having joined the Cherries in 2024 from AS Roma. Real Madrid triggered his £50 million release clause this summer to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.Real Madrid face competition from PL giants for 20-year-old defender: ReportsReal Madrid are reportedly set to face competition from Arsenal for the signature of French defender Jeremy Jacquet. As reported by Madrid Zone, Los Blancos are keen on the 20-year-old defender who has impressed for Rennes in Ligue 1.Jacquet has only made 14 senior appearances for Rennes so far but has already attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The 6'2&quot; defender is blessed with plenty of pace and solid technique and is capable of playing either at centre-back or right-back.Xabi Alonso is reportedly looking to sign another defender to shore up his backline this summer. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is also keen on the defender thanks to his versatility.