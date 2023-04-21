"Was a waste tonight", "Not play for the rest of the season" - Arsenal fans slam star for poor performance in 3-3 draw against Southampton

Arsenal fans have slammed Gabriel Jesus for his lackluster display in their team's 3-3 Premier League draw against Southampton on Friday (April 21).

The Gunners trailed the Saints by two goals in the opening 14 minutes before Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back six minutes later. Duje Caleta-Car scored midway through the second half to shock the home fans at the Emirates.

Two goals within as many minutes sent Arsenal into eight minutes of stoppage time searching for a winner, which never came. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Martinelli were the Gunners' scorers on the night, with Saka and Ben White also registering an assist each.

Jesus, though, was nowhere to be seen when the Gunners really needed him. Signed from Manchester City last summer for a fee of £45 million, the Brazil international has been Mikel Arteta's main man up front.

However, Jesus did little to justify his price tag or the No. 9 shirt on his back against the Saints. Three of his six attempted shots were blocked, while just one of them was on target. He also completed just two of his four attempted dribbles and missed one big chance.

Jesus didn't cover himself in glory off the ball either, losing nine out of 13 ground duels. He made one key pass for his teammates, but apart from that, he was indecisive in the final third and lacked lethality when he was at the end of goal-scoring chances.

Arsenal fans took notice of the former Palmeiras forward's poor showing. One said:

"Gabriel Jesus was a waste tonight. Sometimes you got to step up for the team."

Another said:

"Gabriel Jesus n Fabio viera shud not play for the rest of the season actually for fabio viera shud starting looking for a team in a Chinese league"

Here are some of the best reactions from the Gunners faithful on Twitter:

E. @ezrany_ Gabriel Jesus is actually not serious - are you kidding me Gabriel Jesus is actually not serious - are you kidding me

Shalom @Shyshyshalom @scottjwillis Gabriel Jesus is not a good striker. I’ll start Nketiah over him against City. @scottjwillis Gabriel Jesus is not a good striker. I’ll start Nketiah over him against City.

Singoei Yego @SingoeiY Gabriel Jesus was a waste tonight #ARSSOU . Sometimes you got to step up for the team. Gabriel Jesus was a waste tonight #ARSSOU . Sometimes you got to step up for the team.

Blëssêd ítesøt @emmanuel_ayello Gabriel Jesus n Fabio viera shud not play for the rest of the season actually for fabio viera shud starting looking for a team in a Chinese league Gabriel Jesus n Fabio viera shud not play for the rest of the season actually for fabio viera shud starting looking for a team in a Chinese league

Uche Diwe @diwe_uche Jesus is a joke. Always looking for a penalty. Could have probably done something if he had stayed on his feet. The guy has just not been as impactful as he was at the start of the season. Jesus is a joke. Always looking for a penalty. Could have probably done something if he had stayed on his feet. The guy has just not been as impactful as he was at the start of the season.

Vikram¹⁰ @Vikramftbl @snallappa_29 Jesus and Zinchenko stinking it up tonight didn't help either. he knew... @snallappa_29 Jesus and Zinchenko stinking it up tonight didn't help either. he knew...

PDAfc⚽️ @PDArsenalFC Gabriel Jesus can’t be our striker long term Gabriel Jesus can’t be our striker long term

Jesus did score four goals in his last three league games before the draw against Southampton. However, he has found the net just nine times in 27 games across competitions for the Gunners.

Manchester City handed advantage in title race after Arsenal's draw against Southampton

Arsenal's draw against Southampton has offered Manchester City an invaluable advantage in the title race.

The Gunners, who have drawn three straight league games, still lead the standings with 75 points from 32 games. City, however, will leapfrog them by a point if they win their two games in hand.

The two teams next meet at the Etihad in the league on April 26. Manchester City can now afford to draw that game and will still be guaranteed to win the title if they don't drop points elsewhere.

The Cityzens are experienced when it comes to winning the Premier League under Pep Guardiola. They have won the title four times in the last five seasons - twice by a solitary point.

