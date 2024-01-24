“Washed baller” “A liability” - Manchester United fans demand attacker to leave as he’s ruled out for 10 weeks due to injury

Manchester United fans have run out of patience with Anthony Martial after learning the forward will be sidelined for 10 weeks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Martial has completed surgery on his groin. The French striker will be unavailable for the next 10 weeks, working on getting back to full fitness for the rest of the season.

However, the 28-year-old is expected to leave Manchester United once his contract expires in June. He will become a free agent, bringing an end to his nine-year stay at Old Trafford.

Martial has struggled with fitness issues throughout his Red Devils career and this has been the case again this season. He's posted two goals and as many assists in 19 games across competitions.

The France international's place in Erik ten Hag's first team has already been jeopardized following Rasmus Hojlund's arrival. The Dutch coach has been unable to consistently call upon Martial since his appointment in July 2022.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Ten Hag had excluded Martial from the first-team group at Manchester United due to his fitness issues. But, his agent Philippe Lamboley dismissed this (via Sky Sports):

"What is said about him is completely false. He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with the coach, Erik ten Hag."

Martial has been linked with moves abroad this month with Turkish giants Fenerbahce reportedly interested. But, the Frenchman declined the chance to exit the Red Devils, hoping to forge his way back into Ten Hag's starting lineup.

However, this won't be possible for the next 10 weeks and it's likely he's played his last game in Manchester United colors.

One fan labeled the injury-prone attacker a:

"Washed baller"

Another fan gave a similarly grim verdict:

"This guy is a liability."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news that Martial will be sidelined for 10 weeks:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly could replace Anthony Martial with Brian Brobbey

Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Brian Brobbey.

Ten Hag has continuously targeted players who have either played under him at Ajax or he has coached against in the Eredivisie during his reign at Manchester United. He succeeded in bringing the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia to Old Trafford.

The latest name to be linked with the Red Devils is Ajax forward Brian Brobbey. The 21-year-old Dutch forward is impressing at the Johan Cruyff Arena with 15 goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions this season.

Football Insider reports that Brobbey would be extremely interested in reuniting with Ten Hag at United. His former coach is a 'huge admirer' of the young striker who sits fourth in the Eredivisie goalscoring charts with 11 goals in 17 games.

Brobbey has three years left on his contract with the Amsterdam outfit. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €15 million but that fee will likely rise. He could be Manchester United's long-term replacement for Martial.