Manchester United star snubs moves abroad despite his contract expiring in June: Reports

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reportedly turned down moves to Marseille, Fenerbahce, and the Saudi Pro League.

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas reports that Martial intends to stay at Old Trafford until the summer. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils expires in June and the club aren't thought to be considering offering an extension.

Martial, 28, has struggled with injury issues this season, appearing 19 times across competitions. He's scored two goals and provided as many assists.

The France international's constant fitness problems have plagued his entire Manchester United career. He arrived from AS Monaco in 2015 in a €60 million deal, making him the world's most expensive teenager at the time.

Fenerbahce appeared to be the frontrunners to sign Martial in the January transfer window. The Turkish giants reportedly offered £7 million to bring him to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

However, Martial looks set to stay at United until at least the summer. His manager Erik ten Hag recently claimed talks were to be held with the striker regarding his contract situation:

"We are talking with (Raphael) Varane and Anthony Martial. That is an internal discussion between the club and the player.”

Martial has managed 90 goals and 55 assists in 317 games across competitions during his time at Old Trafford. He's fallen behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order under Ten Hag this season.

Paul Scholes gave a damning explanation as to why Anthony Martial wouldn't succeed at Manchester United

Paul Scholes claimed Martial 'doesn't have the heart' to succeed at Manchester United when speaking last season. The French frontman had disappointed in a 3-0 loss to Sevilla, unsurprisingly picking up an injury in that game.

The Red Devils icon did talk up Martial's qualities but alluded to his injury record (via The Mirror):

"Anthony Martial's a talented lad but I think when the going gets tough when he's really got to dig in, he doesn't quite have the heart for it. He didn't tonight - I don’t know how bad his injury is - he limped off. He could be training tomorrow or he could be out for six months, he's one of them, you just don't know."

Martial has played under under four permanent Manchester United managers (Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, and Louis van Gaal). He's failed to truly live up to expectations under those four coaches.

The former Monaco youngster's best season came in the 2019-20 campaign. He managed 23 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions and was available for the majority of the season.