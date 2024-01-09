Anthony Martial in advanced talks to leave Manchester United for European giants: Reports

Anthony Martial is reportedly close to leaving Manchester United as the French striker edges towards a January transfer to Fenerbahce.

French outlet Les Bons Conceil Du Sport (via mufcMPB) reports that Martial is in advanced talks with the Turkish giants. He has just just six months left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Reports claim that Fenerbahce have offered €7 million to sign the France international this month. He's currently sidelined with illness and has struggled with injury issues not only this season but the majority of his Manchester United career.

Martial, 28, joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco in September 2015 for €60 million. This made him world football's most expensive teenager at the time.

The Frenchman made a fine start to life at Manchester United, scoring a memorable goal in a 3-1 win against Liverpool on his debut. But, he's endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford that has been blighted by constant fitness problems.

Martial has managed 90 goals and 55 assists in 317 games across competitions during his nine years at the club. He spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at La Liga side Sevilla.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claimed the club were holding talks with Anthony Martial

Manchester United have started tying down several of their first-team players to new deals. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Hannibal Mejbri have all been handed extensions.

However, Martial is one of the Red Devils' camp whose contract is expiring in June. His future at the club is evidently uncertain, as is Raphael Varane's with the French defender having a year left on his contract.

Ten Hag commented on both players' situations and suggested that talks were going to be held. He said (via TNT Sports):

"We are talking with Rapha Varane and Anthony Martial. That is an internal discussion between the club and the player.”

Martial sits on £250,000 per week at Manchester United, per Salary Sport. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25% stake in the club has brought with it an expectation of a major overhaul of the squad.

Thus, Martial could be a player who the Red Devils look to not only sell but get off their wage bill. His lack of availability has been an issue for Ten Hag, with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund the only other viable center-forward option.