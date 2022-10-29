“Washed Ronaldo can only dream of doing what Messi is doing”, “This man is unbelievable” – Fans in awe as Messi scores incredible long-range goal for PSG in 4-3 win over Troyes

Some fans could not resist taking digs at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi scored an incredible long-range goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their 4-3 win against Troyes.

PSG faced Troyes at the Parc des Princes in their 13th Ligue 1 match of the season today (October 29). They went into the game looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Les Parisiens got what they set out for as they earned a 4-3 victory over Troyes at home. They have thus also taken their unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 19 games.

Carlos Soler, Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net for the Parisians. Meanwhile, Mama Balde's brace and Ante Palaversa's goal for Troyes at the Parc des Princes went in vain.

While Soler, Neymar and Mbappe were on the scoresheet, it was Messi who grabbed the headlines once again. The Argentinean scored his seventh Ligue 1 goal of the season with a vicious left-footed strike from distance, leaving fans in awe.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner also provided the assist for Neymar's goal in the second half. He impressively set up the Brazil international with a brilliant ball from the middle of the park.

Messi has now scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for PSG this term. He is thus in splendid form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old's goalscoring performance for PSG also saw some fans compare him to his arch-rivals Ronaldo on social media. Here is how supporters reacted to his display against Troyes today:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC A world class goal and an outrageous assist in the space of six minutes for Messi.



People really thought he was finished after last season 🤐 A world class goal and an outrageous assist in the space of six minutes for Messi.People really thought he was finished after last season 🤐 https://t.co/UQfvFkwHIS

Cmetu 🇳🇬🇯🇵🍀 @metuchizzy Messi is unbelievable.. only one Messi is unbelievable.. only one 🐐

One fan wrote:

"Washed Ronaldo can only dream of doing what Messi is doing [against Troyes] today."

- @LM10i87 @ESPNFC Washed Ronaldo can only dream of doing what Messi is doing today @ESPNFC Washed Ronaldo can only dream of doing what Messi is doing today

PSG Chief @psg_chief Just a 35yr old alien scoring a screamer from 35 yards out. Leo Messi things Just a 35yr old alien scoring a screamer from 35 yards out. Leo Messi things 🐐🔥 https://t.co/yCJgWipUyO

. @ayodejimodred



We are coming for the World Cup, UCL and the 8th Ballon Dor. GOAT Lionel Messi dropping a goal and assist in every match this season!!We are coming for the World Cup, UCL and the 8th Ballon Dor. GOAT Lionel Messi dropping a goal and assist in every match this season!! We are coming for the World Cup, UCL and the 8th Ballon Dor. GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/3AmHiW6b2F

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Can't get over that Messi’s assist. Cut all the defenders off with a killer through pass before Neymar buried the shot. Watching Messi will beautify your life. Can't get over that Messi’s assist. Cut all the defenders off with a killer through pass before Neymar buried the shot. Watching Messi will beautify your life.

Edmund 💉||Watch Football & Get Paid @EdmundOris Lionel Messi has hacked football, give him his flowers.



This man is unbelievable. Lionel Messi has hacked football, give him his flowers.This man is unbelievable.

How has Ronaldo fared in comparison to PSG's Messi this term?

The Argentinean has contributed towards 25 goals for PSG so far this season and is in good shape ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Ronaldo has had a poor campaign with Manchester United so far.

The Portuguese icon was keen to secure a move away from the Red Devils in the summer. However, he eventually stayed put, primarily due to lack of offers from clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has since found playing time hard to come by under Erik ten Hag, who took charge of Manchester United in the summer. He has started three Premier League matches for the Red Devils this term and has scored just three goals in all competitions.

