“Wasn’t a concrete source but this follows that thought” – Gary Neville backs up claim suggesting Premier League rivals could ‘hijack’ move for Manchester United target

Manchester United legend Gary Neville claims he was told by a third-hand source that Frenkie de Jong would prefer to stay at Barcelona or move to Chelsea over a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been constantly liked with the 25-year-old midfielder this summer, but Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea are trying to hijack the deal.

De Jong has made 140 appearances for the Blaugrana following his move from Ajax in 2019. The Dutch international became a key member of Xavi Hernandez's midfield three following the Barca legend's managerial appointment last November.

The midfielder cost the Catalonian giants £77.4 million (Transfermarkt) and still has four years left on his current deal. However, with Barcelona's finances infamously perilous at the moment, speculation is mounting that a Premier League giant could capture his signature this summer.

In response to Sky Sports' report, former Manchester United captain Neville claimed he was given some information in Miami that would support the outlet's claim. The pundit posted on Twitter:

"I was in Miami when Barca were there playing two weeks ago and I got told ( third hand ) De Jong preferred staying at Barca or Chelsea and London. Wasn’t a concrete source but this follows that thought."

Sky Sports had initially reported:

"Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong"

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly holds phone call with Frenkie de Jong

According to The Mirror, United are still desperate to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford this summer.

The report also claims that Ten Hag held a phone call to convince the player to join his new project, where he would be the conductor of the orchestra. De Jong would also be an undisputed starter, similar to the role he was given at Ajax under Ten Hag.

The Dutch duo enjoyed great success together at the Dutch giants, as they were seconds away from reaching the Champions League final in 2019. The key sticking point behind the transfer taking place is United failing to claim a spot in Europe's elite club competition for the upcoming season.

A player of De Jong's quality is unlikely to settle for Europa League football, which could open the door for Chelsea to swoop in. Never the less, Ten Hag has insisted that the Manchester United hierarchy make sure that the deal happens, no matter how long it takes.

