"Wasn’t easy" - Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri makes major claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure wasn't easy for the team and contributed to their poor start to the season.

The Portuguese star joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. He spent three seasons in Turin, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances before joining Manchester United at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Being the team’s primary goal-getter, the 37-year-old’s departure took a toll on Juventus, who did not have time to get his replacement.

The most underrated version of Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score 101 goals (ONE HUNDRED AND ONE GOALS ) for Juventus in 3 seasons at the age of 34,35,36 with a midfield of Bentancur, Khedira, Matuidi, Emre Can etc….The most underrated version of Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score 101 goals (ONE HUNDRED AND ONE GOALS ) for Juventus in 3 seasons at the age of 34,35,36 with a midfield of Bentancur, Khedira, Matuidi, Emre Can etc….The most underrated version of Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/iIETbM9C42

Ahead of Juventus' Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan on Wednesday, 11 May, Allegri was asked to reflect on their campaign. He stated that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s departure caused some trouble in the beginning, saying (via Football Italia):

“The team had a bad start, but we reached an important result because playing the Champions League every season is crucial. We’ll try to improve things and be ready to start again from next season.

“You all know that seeing Ronaldo leave with only three days remaining in the summer transfer window wasn’t easy," he added. "I had to know the team as well. Then we lost Federico Chiesa. We faced a few difficult moments. On the other hand, we have improved and qualified for the Champions League Round of 16.”

The Old Lady lost twice and drew once in their next three Serie A games following the Portugal international’s departure. Allegri, fortunately, steadied the ship and inspired his team to bounce back with four consecutive wins in the Italian top-flight.

Juve, who currently sit in fourth place in the Serie A standings, have a seven-point lead over fifth-placed Lazio. With only two games remaining to play this season, the Old Lady are guaranteed to take part in the Champions League next term.

Ronaldo has been Manchester United's top goalscorer this season. The former Juventus forward has 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. Despite his goals, the Red Devils have endured a dismal campaign and will be finishing the season without silverware. United have also failed to qualify for the Champions League

Juventus boss Max Allegri asks Dusan Vlahovic to take it easy, cites Ronaldo example

Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January, and the player has since been an integral part of the team. The Serbian has scored seven goals in 18 games across competitions so far, which hasn't gone down well with him.

The 22-year-old forward often looks visibly disappointed with his performances, throwing tantrums and cutting a morose figure up top.

A 37 yr old almost single handely carrying a team, that's the most insane thing in football world. Percentage of team goals scored this season (Top 5 league).45%-Ronaldo44%-Benzema41%-Vlahovic39%-Haaland38%-Lewandoski34%-Son32%-mbappe29%-Salah9%-MessiA 37 yr old almost single handely carrying a team, that's the most insane thing in football world. Percentage of team goals scored this season (Top 5 league).🇵🇹45%-Ronaldo🇫🇷44%-Benzema🇷🇸41%-Vlahovic🇳🇴39%-Haaland🇵🇱38%-Lewandoski🇰🇷34%-Son🇫🇷32%-mbappe🇪🇬29%-Salah🇦🇷9%-MessiA 37 yr old almost single handely carrying a team, that's the most insane thing in football world. https://t.co/XlYWAiLTgK

Allegri, however, has refused to see his striker’s behavior in a negative light, claiming that the former Fiorentina man often takes too much pressure.

Reassuring that even Ronaldo struggled to find the back of the net in Serie A, the Italian mastermind said:

“Vlahovic is doing well and is serene. Sometimes he asks too much to himself. He is worthy of Juventus and he can improve next season. He has been scoring a decent amount of goals. In Italy, it isn’t easy to score a goal per game. When Ronaldo arrived he didn’t score for five or six games. If Vlahovic looks upset, it means that he cares about what he does.”

Prior to joining Juve in January 2022, Vlahovic enjoyed a blistering spell at Fiorentina, scoring 17 league goals for them in 21 appearances this campaign.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee