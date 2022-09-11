"Wasted his chance" "His ability is gone" - Real Madrid fans call for 'finished' player to be sold after 'awful' performance against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans online were not happy with the performance put in by Eden Hazard during their 4-1 win over Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday (September 11).

Los Blancos maintained their 100 percent start to the new season, thanks to goals from Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Antonio Rudiger.

Hazard, however, was not a hero against Mallorca. The Belgian international was given a start by manager Carlo Ancelotti following Karim Benzema's absence due to injury.

Hazard scored and assisted one goal each against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League in a 3-0 win a few days earlier.

The former Chelsea star, however, barely had any impact on proceedings during his time on the pitch against Mallorca. He was taken off at the hour mark and was replaced by Luka Modric.

Real Madrid fans on Twitter had enough following yet another disappointing display at the Santiago Bernabeu. Some stated that the club should have sold the Belgian to sign a proven attacker for the new season. Others believe that Hazard wasted a golden opportunity to make an impact but he failed in the process.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚢 @vandebackk R Madrid should of sold hazard in the summer and signed a top striker R Madrid should of sold hazard in the summer and signed a top striker

peddyeros @peddyeros @totalcristiano He’s more significant than Eden Hazard. Eden Hazard is finished. He need to be sold. Period. @totalcristiano He’s more significant than Eden Hazard. Eden Hazard is finished. He need to be sold. Period.

Vignesh @ViniciusJrERA @theMadridZone Horrible performance from hazard. Vasquez and nacho at the back we are losing 100% @theMadridZone Horrible performance from hazard. Vasquez and nacho at the back we are losing 100%

G. O. O. D @PUDDY_nLT Asensio should be starting ahead of hazard!! Asensio should be starting ahead of hazard!!

Hazard arrived at Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around €115 million. However, it has been a disappointing time in Spain where he has failed to replicate the amazing form he displayed in the Premier League.

Hazard's time in La Liga has been hampered by poor form and constant injuries. The Beglian international has made only 70 appearances for Real Madrid since his big-money move from Chelsea. He has contributed just seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Hazard still has two years remaining on his current contract with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid record their fifth consecutive win in La Liga

Real Madrid continued their 100 percent start to the new season following their 4-1 win over Mallorca. They are also the only side in Europe's top five leagues to have a 100 percent record in all competitions this season.

They have now notched up five consecutive wins in La Liga, having scored 15 goals in the process.

They have so far defeated Almeria, Celta Vigo, Espanyol, Real Betis and now Mallorca in the league.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, will face their first real test in the league next weekend. They will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on rivals Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Sunday (September 18).

Los Blancos' next game is in the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig on September 14.

