"Wasted millions on a bang average imposter" - Richard Keys launches astonishing attack on Manchester United superstar who 'makes his blood boil'

Sports presenter Richard Keys has launched a scathing criticism of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The midfielder recently admitted to being unsatisfied with the situation at the club as the Red Devils are set to finish a fifth consecutive season without a trophy. Pogba's contract expires with the club in the summer and a move away seems likely.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. 🇫🇷 #MUFC https://t.co/eE0KjnlVMm

Pogba was re-signed by Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-record fee of £89 million. Since then, he has scored 39 goals and made 51 assists in 229 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Fans and pundits alike have often criticized him for his lackadaisical performances and inconsistency. Keys is no different, as he wrote in an article on his website:

"Paul Pogba reckons he’s wasted five and a half years of his career at United. Those of us who watch him every week would agree. And United have wasted millions on a bang-average imposter. How dare he? You can count on one hand the number of good games he’s had in a United jersey. I’ve seen some good players in United red down the years - he, definitely - isn’t one of them."

He added:

"If I were running United I’d invite him to leave now. What’s the point of him staying? He has absolutely nothing to contribute. United will be better off without him. Play someone who wants to wear that magnificent jersey. Who wants to be at OT, who cares. Who’s proud to represent the club. Pogba makes my blood boil."

The Frenchman started the season well, making seven assists in the first four matches in the Premier League. However, injuries have marred his season and he has one goal and two assists in 19 games after the first four.

Pogba will have many suitors if he leaves Manchester United: Reports

According to Sky Sports, top European clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are in contact with Pogba's representatives. They could be interested in signing the France international in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“The season is not over yet, but almost because we don't have any more titles to play for”. Paul Pogba tells Téléfoot on his future: “I want to win titles, to play for something and this year and the last few years we haven't won a title. It's sad”.“The season is not over yet, but almost because we don't have any more titles to play for”. Paul Pogba tells Téléfoot on his future: “I want to win titles, to play for something and this year and the last few years we haven't won a title. It's sad”. 🇫🇷 #MUFC“The season is not over yet, but almost because we don't have any more titles to play for”. https://t.co/Ws4R5DEtMZ

Sky Sports also report that two Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation as well. As per The Sun, these two clubs are Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

With his disappointment at Manchester United and constant criticism, it seems unlikely that Pogba will extend his contract. It will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up in the summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar