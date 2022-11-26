“Wasting one of the best players,” “Tired of the bias” – England fans angered by Gareth Southgate refusing to involve one player during FIFA World Cup draw with USA

England fans are not pleased with their team's goalless draw against the USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash at the Al Bayt Stadium. While they are understandably unhappy at the team's poor efforts in attack, Gareth Southgate's decision to keep Phil Foden on the bench has further angered them.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the frustrating draw, England supporters aired their grievances about Foden's low playing minutes in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old Manchester City star came off the bench in their first clash against Iran to play just 19 minutes. Against the USA, he didn't get a chance to play at all.

Here is a selection of tweets from the angry fans who were expecting the youngster to start games for the Three Lions:

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Can't believe Foden isn't on. Wasting one of the best players we have Can't believe Foden isn't on. Wasting one of the best players we have

PointGod RMA🇵🇹 ➐ @Point_God_11_ Phil Foden watching Mason Mount playing instead of him Phil Foden watching Mason Mount playing instead of him https://t.co/TJTxU3GtGy

⁹ @ErlingRoIe No one in this England starting 11 has the technical ability of Foden and Grealish and it shows. Horrible football honestly No one in this England starting 11 has the technical ability of Foden and Grealish and it shows. Horrible football honestly

Fodenology @The_FodenEra Southgate restricting the most talented English player of this generation

I am tired of the bias Southgate restricting the most talented English player of this generation I am tired of the bias https://t.co/3YQzFQ4lhK

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor How is Foden not on the pitch? Southgate once again showing that he’s out of his depth. How is Foden not on the pitch? Southgate once again showing that he’s out of his depth.

Namor’s Whore @CasaDupre Foden must’ve invited go go girls to da hotel again Foden must’ve invited go go girls to da hotel again

🅱️ @CityReportBen Foden needs to jump on a flight home tonight to make a point. Southgate gotta go. Foden needs to jump on a flight home tonight to make a point. Southgate gotta go.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams No Foden is WILD. No Foden is WILD.

Billie @Billie_T Do you ever deep how mad it is arguably the greatest ever manager picks Foden every week but this ex Middlesborough chancer doesn’t pick him, the audacity Do you ever deep how mad it is arguably the greatest ever manager picks Foden every week but this ex Middlesborough chancer doesn’t pick him, the audacity

Foden will hope he can impress Gareth Southgate in training ahead of their final group stage clash against Wales on 29 November. The Three Lions are seen as among the favorites to go far in the FIFA World Cup. Their fans seem to hoping that Foden can aid their progression into the knockout stages.

2022 FIFA World Cup: England 0-0 USA

The Three Lions and their long-time rivals from across the pond were forced to share the spoils in a frustrating draw that ended without goals. England found the first big chance of the game in the first 10 minutes, with Bukayo Saka finding Harry Kane inside the area. However, the Tottenham Hotspur forward's effort was blocked and eventually yielded nothing.

From that point, the European outfit had slightly more possession, but they had to be at their defensive best to hold off the USMNT, who were ruthless in attack. Soon enough, the Americans hit the crossbar through Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, but like Kane's earlier effort, nothing more could come of it.

The biggest chance for Southgate's men came right at the end of the first half, with Luke Shaw finding Saka in the six-yard box. However, the Arsenal man could not keep his effort low and on target, leaving England still in the search for the opener.

They would continue seeking that one elusive goal through much of the second half, with the USMNT threatening them in attacking areas as well. Both sides will rue their clinical efforts, with only two shots being on target out of the 18 shots that were taken in total.

Though England had greater possession in the match (55 to 45), it was USA who managed more shots on goal (10 to eight). The USMNT also earned more corner kicks (seven to three) in the match. Still, it was honors even at the end of the day in this FIFA World Cup contest.

