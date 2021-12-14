[WATCH] - 69-meter-high Lionel Messi mural unveiled in Rosario as tribute to Argentina superstar

A 69-meter-high mural of Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been unveiled in his hometown of Rosario, Sante Fe.

The 34-year-old forward has been honored by a large mural which is named "From another galaxy and from my city." This famous piece of art has been painted by muralists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga and is currently the largest mural in the city. An aerial view of Lionel Messi's mural can be seen in the video below:

Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of Argentina's greatest players of all time alongside the late Diego Maradona. The 34-year-old forward has been the captain of the Argentina national team since 2011 and has led them in numerous international tournaments.

Messi has captained Argentina to three consecutive major finals, the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 edition of the Copa America. However, the Albiceleste went on to lose all three of these tournaments.

Lionel Messi did end Argentina's long wait for international honors when they won the 2021 Copa America by beating rivals Brazil in the final. It is worth noting that this was Argentina's first Copa America triumph since 1993.

Messi had a tournament to remember in the summer. The 34-year-old forward was awarded the Best Player Award and the Top Scorer Award in the tournament. His heroics with Argentina saw Lionel Messi lift the 2021 Ballon d'Or last month.

The Argentine is currently Argentina's record appearance maker and record goalscorer. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has made 158 appearances for the Albiceleste and has scored 80 goals.

Lionel Messi played a vital role as Argentina secured a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Despite still having to play five more games, Argentina have secured a safe passage to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The two-time world champions are guaranteed a spot in the top four of the CONMEBOL qualifying group.

Lionel Messi has played a vital role in securing Argentina's place in next year's showpiece tournament. The 34-year-old forward has so far scored six goals in the qualification campaign. Only two players have scored more goals - Messi's PSG teammate Neymar and Bolivian forward Marcelo Moreno.

It is worth noting that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will most likely be Lionel Messi's final opportunity of lifting the World Cup with Argentina. The South American nation has not lifted the famous trophy since the days of Diego Maradona back in 1986.

