Watch: A dejected Pep Guardiola sinks to his feet after Karim Benzema's panenka penalty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacted with exasperation following Karim Benzema's audacious Panenka penalty in the Premier League leaders' 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The semi-final clash on Tuesday, April 27, truly lived up to its billing, with both City and Real Madrid going hammer and tongs in a pulsating thriller. Guardiola's men led by two goals on three occasions.

With the tie at 4-2 in the 80th minute, Aymeric Laporte was adjudged to have handballed in the City box. Benzema had already had his imprint on the game, having scored a brilliant first-half strike as he stepped up to take the penalty.

The Frenchman, who had missed his last two spot-kicks in the same game, showed his confidence and composure. He continued his impressive run of goalscoring form by sending Ederson the wrong way with a scintillating panenka. Guardiola reacted to the French star's chip by holding his head in hands as the Real Madrid striker scored his 14th Champions League goal of the season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola proud of his team in Champions League victory over Real Madrid

Benzema's Panenka has the tie delicately poised.

Pep Guardiola was in jovial mood following was a Champions League classic between City and Carlo Ancelotti's men.

He reacted to the game by showing his pleasure of having watched his side take a 4-3 lead to the Bernabeu next Wednesday. Guardiola told BT Sport:

"It was a fantastic game from both sides. We did many good things; unfortunately we conceded goals; we could have scored more, but yeah, it was a good game."

Guardiola continued before touching on his team's nervousness in the game:

"We play a fantastic game against an incredible team; I think the moments where they rise up and came back into the game in the first-half... we gave them. In terms of our build-up was so nervous and normally we're so safe and so good. But also they press really well and were strong. Yeah we played a fantastic game."

Pep Guardiola isn't going to allow his players to rest on their laurels. He's urging his side to go to the Santiago Bernabeu to try and win the game, adding:

"For us, for Manchester City, we are so proud but it's about reaching the final, and football sometimes happen, and we'll go to Real Madrid to try and win the game."

The reverse leg is set to take place on April 4. Both Manchester City and Real Madrid know it's all to play for as they look to make the final in Paris in May.

