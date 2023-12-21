WATCH: A22 Sports Management release full format of new Super League after winning battle against UEFA and FIFA

A22 Sports Management, a company which was formed to sponsor the creation of the Super League, has released the format of the breakaway league after winning battle against UEFA and FIFA.

On Thursday (December 21), the European Court of Justice (ECJ) claimed that the aforesaid ruling bodies acted illegally to block the formation of the Super League in 2021. The top court asserted that the governing bodies had contravened European Union (EU) law back then.

After the ECJ's sentence, A22 presented a brand new vision for the Super League. A 64-team men's tournament has been unveiled following the initial plans of having just 20 teams in a closed competition.

The men's tournament will be split into three leagues, namely Star, Gold, and Blue. While the Star League and Gold League will have 16 clubs each, the Blue League will have 32 competing teams in it.

All clubs will face each other twice in groups of eight, meaning 14 minimum games in a single year. After the group stage, each league will have an eight-team playoff round to give rise to a trio of winners.

Expand Tweet

Explaining their approach, A22 asserted in a statement (h/t Reuters):

"This vision is based on extensive consultation with a wide range of football stakeholders across Europe and built on our core principles including participation based on sporting merit [and] no permanent members. Participating clubs stay in their domestic leagues which remain the foundation of European football."

A 32-team women's Super League has also been announced by A22.

Super League ruling backed by top teams

After ECJ's ruling, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez backed the creation of the breakaway league in a club statement. He elaborated:

"We once again have the duty and responsibility to give European football the new impetus it so badly needs. And to achieve this, we will continue to defend a modern project, fully compatible with national competitions, open to all, based on sporting merit and that will effectively impose respect for Financial Fair Play."

Barcelona, as well, released a club statement about the recent ruling:

"In a year when the club is celebrating its 125th anniversary, Barça wishes to continue to offer its experience and knowledge of different sports to propose solutions for current issues in elite sport. That is why it is declaring its support for the Super League promoted by A22 and encourages constructive debate among both domestic and international football bodies."

In 2021, Real Madrid and Barcelona were joined by top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus in pushing for the aforesaid league.

However, the breakaway tournament was formally blocked after fan pressure led to the Premier League clubs backing away from the plot.