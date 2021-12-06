WATCH – Alvaro Morata involved in unpleasant touchline spat with Juventus manager Max Allegri

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata was involved in a touchline spat with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during their 2-0 win over Genoa in Serie A.

Morata was taken off in the 72nd minute mark by Allegri following a lackluster game for the 29-year-old forward. The Spaniard had a frustrating evening as he failed to get himself into any dangerous position in the game. The frustration was clearly seen when he got involved in a heated argument with the Juventus manager.

The pitch-side microphones caught Allegri telling Morata to "shut up." The Juventus manager was heard saying:

"You gave away a foul, you have to shut up!"

Following the game, Massimiliano Allegri was questioned on what happened between him and Alvaro Morata. The 54-year-old played down the incident and said he only brought the Spanish forward off as he had picked up a yellow card.

Speaking after the game, Allegri said:

“I had not decided to replace him but he got booked and I preferred to take him off. It was nothing and I am sorry, because Alvaro played a great game, even without scoring."

Goals from Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala were enough to hand the Old Lady all three points at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus are still well behind in the race for the top four

Despite the win over Genoa, Juventus are still well behind in the race for the Serie A top four. The Bianconeri have amassed 27 points from their 16 games and are level on points with Fiorentina.

Despite picking up form in recent weeks, Juventus still find themselves seven points behind Atalanta, who currently occupy fourth spot in the Serie A standings. As things stand, Juventus are 11 points behind league leaders AC Milan.

The Old Lady have already lost five league games this season and look nowhere close to regaining their Serie A title, which they lost to Inter Milan last season.

Things are, however, much better in the Champions League. Juventus have secured qualification to the knockout rounds of the competition with a game to spare. The Old Lady currently trail group leaders Chelsea by virtue of a poor head-to-head record.

