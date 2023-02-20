WATCH: Antonela Rocuzzo's reaction when PSG superstar Lionel Messi scored incredible match-winning free-kick

Lionel Messi scored his 16th goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s last-gasp 4-3 win over LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 19). The Argentine icon waited till the 90+5th minute to steal the headlines from Kylian Mbappe with a delightful free-kick.

The Parisians were staring down the barrel - on the cusp of going four games without a win - as they were locked at 3-3 with Lille heading into the dying embers. However, as he has done so many times during his career, Messi came up trumps.

The PSG attacker sent a curling free-kick effort deflected in off the post to send the Parc des Princes into hysteria. It was the Argentine maestro's 16th goal in 27 games across competitions. He has also provided 14 assists in an impressive season.

Messi's wife Antonela Rocuzzo was in attendance at the Parc des Princes. Ligue 1 have released a video on Twitter which shows the PSG forward's other half's expression turn from anxiety to delight. The emotions she displayed are likely all too familiar for Messi, who has continuously wowed fans throughout his illustrious career.

You can watch Rocuzzo's reaction to Messi's free-kick winner below:

PSG's Lionel Messi is on cusp of legendary goalscoring feat

Lionel Messi has another record in his sights.

Lionel Messi's superb free-kick against Lille that left fans in awe took the PSG frontman to 699 club career goals. Another goal for the Argentine will see him enter the 700 club, where he will join his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to have scored at least 700 career goals in Europe's top five leagues.

Ronaldo is on 702 goals and will not be able to add to that record for the time being after he moved to Al Nassr in January. Messi will definitely be eyeing his Portuguese counterpart's record.

The Parisian attacker is used to breaking records throughout his career. He holds the record for most goals in La Liga (474), and most hat-tricks in the Spanish league (36) and UEFA Champions League (8). It stands to reason why he holds the record number of Ballons d'Or awards (7) as well.

Christophe Galtier's side next face Marseille in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday (February 26). Messi will have the opportunity to reach 700 goals in that game at the Stade Velodrome. His side are atop Ligue 1, holding a five-point lead over Sunday's second-placed opponents after 24 games.

