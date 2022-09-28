WATCH: Argentina superstar Lionel Messi almost gets taken down by security guard as he signs pitch invader's bare back during match against Jamaica 

Argentina forward Lionel Messi was almost taken down by a security guard recently when a fan tried to get his autograph on his bare back. The incident took place during the Albiceleste's 3-0 victory over Jamaica in an international friendly on September 27.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker was once again the star of the show in an Argentina shirt. He netted two late goals as the two-time world champions registered their second 3-0 victory in their recent international fixtures. This was despite him coming in as a second-half substitute.

After scoring his first goal at the 86-minute mark, a fan from the crowd invaded the pitch to get an autograph on his back. Messi even started signing the fan's back before a couple of security guards took the fan down. The momentum from the guards nearly took the playmaker down with the fan.

A video of the incident can be seen below:

Argentina played their most recent friendly games in the USA. The game against Jamaica was contested at the Red Bull Arena in New York in front of a capacity crowd of 25,000 spectators.

Prior to their game against Jamaica, the Argentine national team played Honduras at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in front of nearly 65,000 fans. Messi scored a brace on that occasion as well.

Lionel Messi's form leading into the World Cup is good news for Argentina

Lionel Messi has been in some excellent form for club and country prior to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be competing in his last World Cup for his national team. He will be looking to finally win international football's biggest honor.

In his last three international friendlies, the former Barcelona man has scored a total of nine goals for Argentina. This includes scoring five goals in one match against Estonia earlier this year.

Messi has also made an excellent start to the 2022-23 season with PSG. As things stand, the former Barcelona skipper has scored six goals and provided eight assists from 11 outings across all competitions.

Argentina, meanwhile, are scheduled to play an international friendly against the United Arab Emirates in November prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two-time world champions have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico in Group C of the tournament. They will play their opening game on November 22 against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

