Watch: Argentine teacher's hilarious method to silence classroom of noisy children involving PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

An Argentine teacher used a hilarious method involving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to calm her classroom full of noisy students.

Messi and Mbappe engaged in an enthralling face-off in January in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The game ended 3-3 after extra time, with Messi bagging a brace and Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Argentina eventually emerged victorious, courtesy of a win in the penalty shootout.

The teacher has now taken the help of the two superstars to calm down her classroom. She told her students one simple thing, which is:

The one who keeps talking prefers Mbappe over Messi."

It worked as a magical antidote, as there was pin-drop silence around the classroom. Given Messi's popularity in his home country, the teacher certainly knew what she was doing.

Watch the video clip below:

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been two of PSG's most influential players this season. Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 matches across competitions this season.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 32 matches for the Parisian club this term.

Despite their superstar duo's influential form, Christophe Galtier's team were knocked out of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich.

Michel Platini backed PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe to play together

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Michel Platini recently dismissed the notion that Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe can't play together.

During the trio's time at PSG, there have been opinions that the three superstars can't be on the same pitch at the same time. Platini dismissed the notion, telling RMC Sport:

“Of course Messi, Neymar and Mbappe can play together. I would prefer there to be one in Paris, one in Marseille and the other in Lyon. Like it was with Ronaldo-Messi and it's a fight, but they are all in the same club. They are exceptional, they play well. It's wonderful to see Paris Saint-Germain play."

The Frenchman added:

"After you play a European Cup match, you play against Real, which is a very, very big player in Europe and it goes badly, you play Bayern, which is a very, very big player in Europe and it goes badly - that's how it is, that's football. Even in Barcelona, Neymar and Messi have not won the European Cup every year.”

With Neymar out for the rest of the season after his ankle surgery, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have the onus to carry PSG's attack in Ligue 1.

Poll : 0 votes