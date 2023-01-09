WATCH: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid stars exchange blows in intense La Liga clash; both players sent off

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic were involved in an unceremonious scuffle during the Blaugrana's crucial 1-0 away win in La Liga on Sunday (January 8).

Barcelona faced a stern test in their La Liga title bid at the Metropolitano Stadium against Los Rojiblancos without their top-scorer Robert Lewandowski. However, Ousmane Dembele's 22nd minute right-footed strike proved to be enough for Xavi Hernandez's side in the end.

During the closing stages of the match, Torres and Savic were involved in a fight near the centre line while contesting for possession of the ball. Both players were sent off for brawling with each other.

LaLigaTV @LaLigaTV



Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic are both sent off for this little scrap... 🟥



The Blaugrana strengthened their position at the top of the 2022-23 La Liga table with their recent win against Diego Simeone's side. With 41 points from 16 games, the club are three points ahead of Real Madrid.

After finishing second with 73 points last season, the Catalan giants are focussed on lifting their first La Liga title since 2019. Intermixed with talent and experience, Xavi's squad is expected to prioritize their domestic campaign in light of their UEFA Champions League exit.

Barcelona are next set to lock horns with Real Betis in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (January 12). Real Madrid are scheduled to face Valencia in the other last-four cup encounter on Wednesday.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez comments on away win over Atletico Madrid

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Xavi Hernandez analyzed his team's 1-0 victory at Atletico Madrid. He said:

"I really liked the first half an hour. The game was controlled right from the start. Our goal came from creating a numerical advantage through the middle of the park. These are three golden points. We knew how to suffer. It's important to have kept a clean sheet."

Claiming the win to be a morale boost, Xavi continued:

"Today, without playing that well, we got the three points. It was a tough game but a big win in the end. It's not just three points, it's a huge morale boost. I am proud of the team. We have made a statement that we are candidates to win the league this season."

Speaking about Robert Lewandowski's absence, Xavi added:

"It is important to win without him. He is a basic piece. In that high pressure, we have missed him. We were also missing Jordi Alba."

