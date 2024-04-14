WATCH: Bayer Leverkusen fans storm the BayArena and chant Xabi Alonso's name as club wins their first-ever Bundesliga title

Bayer Leverkusen fans invaded the pitch at the BayArena while chanting manager Xabi Alonso's name following the club's first-ever Bundesliga win on Sunday, April 14. Leverkusen defeated Werder Bremen 5-0 with a hat-trick from Florian Wirtz.

Xabi Alonso took over at the BayArena in October 2022 while they were battling relegation. In a year and a half, the 42-year-old has completed a huge turnaround at the club and made them champions in the top flight for the first time in their history.

The newly crowned champions are also unbeaten in all competitions so far this season. They are on a 43-match unbeaten run, 29 of which have come in the Bundesliga, helping them win the title on Sunday.

They have sealed the title with five games to go after taking an unassailable 16-point lead over Bayern Munich, whose run of 11 consecutive titles has come to an end. The Bayer Leverkusen fans were quick to show their appreciation for Alonso. Watch the video from the BayArena below:

Bayer Leverkusen will now shift their focus to the UEFA Europa League, where they travel to West Ham United for the second leg of their quarterfinal on Thursday. They lead the tie 2-0 after a dramatic late win last week.

Bayern Munich legends react to Bayer Leverkusen title win

Philipp Lahm and Lothar Matthäus were quick to send a message to Bayer Leverkusen and former Bayern Munich player Xabi Alonso after they sealed the Bundesliga title.

Lahm, an eight-time Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich, said:

"Congratulations to the team of Bayer Leverkusen, to Xabi Alonso and his coaching staff, as well as to the entire club and its fans on a great season. The control of play and the confidence that the team has developed under the leadership of Xabi Alonso are outstanding. A very well-deserved win of the Deutsche Meisterschaft! The old marketing gag "Vizekusen" can finally be laid to rest."

Matthäus, who has won the league title seven times, added:

"Congratulations and hats off to the whole Bayer 04 Leverkusen team. The way Xabi Alonso has built up the team this season is admirable. They have dominated the Bundesliga this year and are still on course for success in the Europa League and the DFB Cup final."

Bayern Munich wanted to appoint Xabi Alonso and were battling with Liverpool for his signature. However, the Spaniard has decided to stay at the BayArena for another season.

