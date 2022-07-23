WATCH: Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller responds to fan's request to join Arsenal

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong transfer window so far, but that's not enough to lure Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller out of the Bundesliga. The Gunners have impressively snatched up top-quality talent, which hilariously led to one Arsenal fan pushing his luck.

The unnamed Arsenal fan, spectating one of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich's training sessions, decided to try his luck at pushing for a move. The enthusiastic supporter waited for the Bayern players to start signing autographs for the fans before posing a question to Muller.

In a short exchange, the fan asked Muller if he would like to come to Arsenal. The Bayern Munich star laughed, shook his head, and said, "No, no, no," amidst chuckles from other fans in the stands. The moment can be seen in the video below:

Following the Premier League club's strong showing in the transfer window, it is understandable that the Gooner hoped it might entice the World Cup-winning German attacker.

The Gunners have signed two players from English powerhouse Manchester City and, under Mikel Arteta, look to have one of the most exciting projects in Europe. However, compared to the might of Bayern Munich, a move to North London will surely be a huge step back for Muller.

The Bavarian giants have won the Bundesliga 10 consecutive times and harbor realistic dreams of lifting the Champions League next season. The Gunners, on the other hand, will participate in the Europa League.

The English outfit have not been linked with the Die Roten star, and the video looks to have been made in good fun. The Gunners hope to continue their development under Arteta and, sometime soon, become a club that can attract stars of Muller's quality.

Arsenal interested in Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane: Reports

The Gunners have been linked with Munich star Leroy Sane, according to Football.London. The attacker played at Manchester City with Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom have moved to North London.

However, the Gunners will need to contend with West London outfit Chelsea, who also have the Bayern star on their radar. They both missed signing Raphinha, who left the country to join Barcelona in Spain. But with both clubs needing to fill in attacking slots, Sane might be the next option.

However, a move might not work out for the star this summer, which will see Arsenal turn their eyes in another direction in search of quality attackers.

