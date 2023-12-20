WATCH: Bayern Munich stars recreate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose in Instagram post

Bayern Munich's Instagram account recently uploaded a video clip featuring football stars including Leroy Sane, Daniel Petetz, Dayot Upamecano, and Raphael Guerreiro attempting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogues and pose.

Sane opens the video with Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. The German Champions captioned the post:

"Our boys attempt at @iamsrk iconic dialogue."

Sane and Upamecano can later be seen attempting Shah Rukh Khan's signature 'arms stretched-out' pose. Bayern goalkeeper Petetz also attempted Khan's famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Portuguese defender Guerreiro and German attacker Serge Gnabry also attempt to say the famous Bollywood actor's dialogues from his popular movies.

At the end of the movie, the Bavarians sent their love and good wishes to Shah Rukh Khan and his new movie Dunki, releasing on December 21.

Thomas Muller extends contract with Bayern Munich until 2025

German attacking midfielder Thomas Muller has signed a contract extension for another year with Bayern Munich on Tuesday (December 19). Muller's contract with the German Champions will now expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

After signing the contract, Muller stated that he was happy that he would be playing for Bayern for longer. He also affirmed that he wants to amaze the fans by scoring and assisting goals for the German club in the upcoming matches. He said (via ESPN):

"I'm happy my journey at FC Bayern is continuing. I want to play my part in us remaining successful, both as a team and the whole club."

He added:

"It's important to me to be a foundation and to help steer the team in the right direction. I want to excite our fans with goals, helping create goals, my love of the game, my passion for football -- and hopefully with many more titles."

Thomas Muller joined the Bavarian club at the young age of 10 in 2000. He later represented the German side in the youth league and then made his senior debut in 2007. Since then, Muller has made 684 appearances for Bayern Munich, bagging 237 goals and 261 assists.