Watch: Bolivia fans set off fireworks to disturb Lionel Messi and Argentina players outside team hotel

Bolivia fans reportedly set off fireworks at 3 AM outside the hotel hosting Lionel Messi and the rest of his Argentina national team colleagues.

The video surfaced hours before Argentina's 2026 World Cup Qualifier match against Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday (September 12). Already proving to be a daunting task with the stadium placed 3,000 meters above sea level, the firecrackers will only further complicate the challenge for La Albiceleste.

The 2022 World Cup winners come into their second game of qualification, having defeated Ecuador 1-0 on September 7. It was the Barcelona legend's 78th-minute free-kick which settled the tie on the night.

The 36-year-old forward has enjoyed a rich vein of form off late but could be missing from the starting line-up in Argentina's upcoming tie. Coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that a decision on Messi's role for the match will be decided hours before kick-off (via Hindustan Times).

In his country's previous fixture, the seven-time Balon d'Or winner was withdrawn in the 89th minute due to fatigue. Midfielder Exequiel Palacios replaced his captain.

Bolivia, on the other hand, are coming off a 5-1 thrashing they suffered at the hands of Brazil. Playing at home, the nation will be hoping for a better result on this occasion.

With all 10 nations having competed in exactly one game, Bolivia find themselves in ninth while Argentina sit third, behind Brazil and Uruguay in the qualification standings.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fixture load before substitution in 1-0 Ecuador potential cause for fatigue

Lionel Messi was notably withdrawn in Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador towards the back end of the tie. The Barcelona legend came out to confirm that fatigue was the primary reason behind his substitution.

Messi's club form has been nothing short of brilliant, bagging 11 goals and five assists in just 11 appearances for Inter Miami. However, the MLS club have featured in matches nearly every four days since the 36-year-old's arrival this summer. Of his 11 appearances, Messi started nine.

Stating that one could expect him to be substituted owing to tiredness, Messi said after the Ecuador clash (via Sports Brief):

"I came out because I was a bit tired. It's probably not the last time that will happen."

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has racked up a total of 924 minutes of football since making his debut for Inter Miami in a 2-1 win against Cruz Arul on July 21.