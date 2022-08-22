Watch: Casemiro gets mobbed by Manchester United fans as he arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool clash

Soon-to-be Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been mobbed whilst arriving at Old Trafford ahead of the side's clash with arch rivals Liverpool on August 22.

The Real Madrid player is set to be confirmed as a Red Devils player in a £59.5 million deal having been struck.

He has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further year and has now arrived in Manchester with only his reveal now awaiting fans.

However, United supporters have been impatient and were recorded mobbing the Brazilian international, who arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's side are in stark need of a defensive midfielder having been controlled in the middle of the park against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The Red Devils lost both of those outings, losing 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford before being thrashed 4-0 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Many were hoping to see Casemiro be registered in time to take on Jurgen Klopp's side, but a visa problem has stopped this from happening.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner is eager to get started at United, telling fans in his farewell address at Madrid:

"Signing for (Manchester United) is a very important challenge for me — I feel like I am 18 years old, if it were up to me I would already play today against Liverpool."

Casemiro excited to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

The former Madrid duo are set to reunite at Old Trafford

Casemiro has spoken of his excitement at reuniting with former Real Madrid star man Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The pair had huge success with one another at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the Champions League four times.

There is uncertainty over the future of Ronaldo, who is set to be dropped by Ten Hag for the clash against Liverpool.

The Portuguese star has seemed to want out of Old Trafford following the side's failure to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.

His former teammate wants him to stay whilst lauding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I think I'm going to United, one of the biggest teams in the world that competes with the greatness of Madrid. I haven't talked to Cristiano Ronaldo, but I want to play with him. I'm very excited to work with him. Hopefully stay. He's one of the best in the world."

