WATCH: Chelsea captain Reece James' reaction to Mason Mount coming on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge

Reece James seemingly offered his support to Mason Mount after the latter came on for Manchester United in their league clash against Chelsea on Thursday (April 4).

Mount joined the Red Devils in a controversial £55 million transfer last summer, leaving the west London giants after an 18-year association. This was the first time he returned to Stamford Bridge after switching Chelsea blue for Manchester red.

Mount was expected to get a frosty reception at the Bridge, and that is exactly what happened. He was welcomed to a chorus of boos by the home fans after he was brought on for Alejandro Garnacho in the 86th minute.

As Mount waited on the byline to replace the Argentine winger with the score at 3-2 in Manchester United's favor, cameras spotted James clapping on the bench. The two are currently teammates for the England national team and spent around 17 years together on Chelsea's books before Mount's transfer.

Mount's introduction made little difference for Erik ten Hag's men, who conceded two late goals to lose 4-3 in west London. He did, however, complete all 12 of his passes and recorded two tackles, recoveries, and interceptions each.

James, meanwhile, sat out the entirety of the game as he continues to recover from a hamstring surgery he underwent in December. His team now sits 10th in the table with 43 points from 29 matches — five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United, who have played one more game.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives reason for Mason Mount's exit from Chelsea

In the build-up to the match, Erik ten Hag revealed that Mason Mount turned down multiple contract offers from Chelsea before joining Manchester United.

The 25-year-old's transfer was the first major transfer between the two clubs since Nemanja Matic made a similar move in 2017. Speaking about Mount's move to Stamford Bridge, Ten Hag told reporters (via 90min):

"I don't think [Chelsea] wanted to sell him. They wanted to keep him and they even offered him a new contract many times. But he wanted to make the step and we were, and we are, very pleased he is a Man Utd player because he has great abilities."

Mount's first season in London hasn't gone to plan. He has been riddled with injuries, including a calf issue that forced him to sit out of Manchester United's 2-1 league win against Chelsea at Old Trafford in December 2023.

Mount has registered just one goal and an assist in 15 games across competitions for his new club, with just seven of those coming as starts.

