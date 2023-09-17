WATCH: Chelsea fans boo 26-year-old star after 0-0 draw against Bournemouth

A video has emerged of Ben Chilwell being booed by Chelsea fans after their Premier League against Bournemouth on Sunday (17 September).

The Blues continued their rancid start to the season with a goalless draw against the Cherries away from home. They are now 14th in the table with five points from as many league matches this season.

Their form hasn't improved much since Mauricio Pochettino took over this summer. Chelsea's poor form goes back to last season and they have amassed just two wins in their last 17 Premier League games.

A video posted on X, via @charliepatrick0 (h/t @LondonsFirst_) shows a section of Chelsea fans booing Chilwell after full-time. The England international, who is the club's vice-captain, was seen applauding them regardless of the boos and also made apologetic gestures.

Chilwell is Chelsea's stand-in captain in the absence of the injured Reece James but he was benched for the game against the Cherries. Instead, Pochettino started Levi Colwill on the left flank of his backline before replacing him with Chilwell with 10 minutes left on the clock.

In his limited playing time, the 26-year-old Englishman completed just one of his three attempted crosses and recorded a 69% pass accuracy from his 13 attempted passes.

Mauricio Pochettino addresses Chelsea's goal-scoring issues up front after Bournemouth draw

No team in the top 14 have scored fewer goals than Chelsea (5) in the Premier League this season.

The Blues' goal-scoring problems up front have been evident since last season when they scored just 38 times in as many league games. Before the draw against the Cherries, the west London giants also failed to score in a 1-0 league loss against Nottingham Forest.

After the goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium, 'Poch' was asked why the Blues failed to convert their chances. He told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"We need to be tough in the way that we are trying. We need to prove our efficiency in front of goal. We need to be calm also but these circumstances are not always easy for the players. We cannot blame anyone.

"In the last 10 minutes, our full-backs and some defensive players wanted to do the jobs of the offensive players. Sometimes we couldn't risk the point."

The Blues had 14 attempts against Bournemouth and managed to get six of them on target. But they couldn't stop Neto from keeping his first clean sheet this season.