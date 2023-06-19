WATCH: Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic used as bowling ball by teammates during dressing room party after CONCACAF Nations League triumph

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic was filmed being used as a bowling ball by his teammates in the dressing room after the USA's CONCACAF Nations League win.

The USMNT beat Canada 2-0 in the final yesterday (June 19) at the Allegiant Stadium to lift the trophy for the second time in their history. Folarin Balogun, who scored the second goal in the game, captured the post-match celebrations in the dressing room.

The Arsenal loanee went live on his Instagram account, where he was seen grabbing Pulisic by one arm and using him as a bowling ball. The Chelsea winger, who captains his national team, knocked over all but one of the beer bottles that were set up as bowling pins.

Balogun then went on to show the CONCACAF Nations League trophy before placing it between a plethora of champagne bottles in the dressing room.

The video can be watched below (h/t @usmntonly on Twitter):

Pulisic, who was voted the tournament's Best Player, starred in the USA's 3-0 semi-final win against Mexico on June 15, where he scored a brace. They have now hosted and won both editions of the CONCACAF Nations League since its inception in 2018.

Christian Pulisic hopes to leave Chelsea but wage demand poses problem - reports

According to the Mail (h/t 90min), Christian Pulisic's hopes of leaving Chelsea are fading as clubs are hesitant to meet his £200,000-a-week wages.

The USA international reportedly wants to remain in England, where he has plied his trade since the summer of 2019. He struggled for regular playing time last season, starting just 10 games across competitions.

Pulisic, 24, is set to enter the final year of his contract next month. Chelsea would be aware that they could lose him for nothing next year if the player doesn't pen fresh terms.

The Blues signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven and Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Callum Hudson-Odoi will also return from his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen this summer while Mauricio Pochettino will also have Raheem Sterling at his disposal next season.

Pulisic could, hence, have to move elsewhere if he wishes to reignite his career and garner regular minutes. He has never started more than 19 Premier League games in a season during his four years at Stamford Bridge.

