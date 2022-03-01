WATCH: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel lashes out at reporters after repeated questions about Roman Abramovich

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel lashed out on reporters for repeatedly asking him questions about owner Roman Abramovich. Russian billionaire Abramovich has been the owner of the club since 2003 and has overseen the club’s most successful period.

The owner has come under scrutiny due to his alleged links with Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose regime has launched an invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich announced that he plans to hand over the club’s stewardship and day-to-day decision-making responsibilities to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Listen, you have to stop I'm not a politician."



Thomas Tuchel snaps at a reporter for the constant questions about Roman Abramovich 🗣 "Listen, you have to stop I'm not a politician." Thomas Tuchel snaps at a reporter for the constant questions about Roman Abramovich https://t.co/u2hWwSAEsW

Regardless, Tuchel has received questions about the owner. He recently claimed that the Russian invasion was “horrible” but added that his squad need to remain focused on their jobs. During the pre-match conference ahead of Chelsea, Tuchel ended up lashing out when asked another question about the owner. He said:

“Listen, listen, listen – you have to stop. I am not a politician. You have to stop, honestly. I can only repeat it [it’s horrible]. And I even feel bad to repeat it because I never experienced war. So even to talk about it I feel bad because I am very privileged.”

He added:

“I sit here in peace and I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you.”

Thomas Tuchel is focused on his job as Chelsea manager

Roman Abramovich is known to have a long-term relationship with Vladimir Putin. However, the Blues owner reiterated recently that he is not involved in politics and does not have any direct links with the Russian president.

The transfer of stewardship has been planned to protect the club's reputation during the invasion of Ukraine. Regardless, it is currently unclear whether the transfer will go ahead as planned, with several trustees said to be opposing it.

Some of the trustees have been reported to be fearful of a conflict of interest due to the transfer. However, the club has the option of replacing the said trustees and is expected to make changes in the coming days.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Exclusive: Roman Abramovich to receive bids for Chelsea this week as pressure mounts on owner. @Matt_Law_DT reports. Exclusive: Roman Abramovich to receive bids for Chelsea this week as pressure mounts on owner. @Matt_Law_DT reports. telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Thomas Tuchel knows that his team is currently entering a crucial phase of the season. They are the defending European Champions and one of the favorites for the FA Cup as well. The Blues arguably lost the EFL Cup final due to the number of clear chances that they missed. They will be hopeful of moving on in the coming weeks.

To do so, Tuchel will need to get the best out of his misfiring strikers. Romelu Lukaku’s form has not improved in recent matches. Timo Werner has also not scored in his last six appearances for Chelsea.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar