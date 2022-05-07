WATCH: Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly reacts after watching Blues suffer late 2-2 draw against Wolves

Chelsea suffered a dramatic injury-time equaliser to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a thrilling Premier League game, with new owner Todd Boehly in attendance. The American businessman's consortium recently had an agreement to take over the Blues from current owner Roman Abramovich.

Boehly would have been encouraged by the first hour of the clash with Wolves as Romelu Lukaku scored a second-half double, the Belgian's first league goals since December. However, Wolves came alive in the last 15 minutes as Trincao reduced arrears with a 79th-minute strike.

Conor Coady then completed the comeback at Stamford Bridge with a header in the 97th minute as the visitors forced a share of the spoils in a dramatic finish. Following the game, Boehly looked bemused with the closing moments of the game.

Here's how the new Blues owner reacted to the dramatic finish:

Chelsea frustrated over questionable decisions

Chelsea had two first-half goals ruled out against Wolves which drew the ire of fans.

Timo Werner thought he had put the Blues in front when he slotted home from close range following a cross from Christian Pulisic. However, referee Peter Bankes ruled that Werner had pushed Roman Saiss in the build-up, much to the frustrations of the German.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek then had the ball in the back of the net a few minutes later. He wheeled away in celebration before Bankes consulted VAR and ruled that Lukaku had inteffered with play by being in an offside position.

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea score a perfectly good goal and it’s gets ruled out without going to VAR. Then they micro check everything to make sure they rule out a Chelsea goal.



It was the story of the afternoon as Chelsea seemed frustrated, but Lukaku's quickfire double seemed to put the hosts in the driving seat. The towering forward was brought down by Saiss, and after another VAR consultation. the Belgian was awarded a penalty. He calmy placed his effort past Jose Sa to put the Blues ahead.

The Belgian got on the scoresheet again, striking a fine effort in the 58th minute as he looked a striker reborn. However, Wolves comeback shocked the Stamford Bridge faithful as they are left ruing the decisions that didn't go their way.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel commented on the dramatic finish to the game, telling reporters (via Football London):

"It's not about dropping too much; it's about where we were losing the ball and the opponent taking a crazy approach. Big chances that we don't create; the pass is missing; the dribbling is wrong. At some point, we played like we were 2-0 down not 2-0 up."

Chelsea next travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on May 11, looking for their first win in four games.

