Watch: Chelsea star Bakayoko gets held at gunpoint by police in case of mistaken identity

A video of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko getting held at gunpoint by the Italian police has made its way to social media today. The alarming ordeal, which was ultimately a case of mistaken identity, was shared by Sport Italia journalist Tancredi Palmeri on his Twitter account.

Bakayoko, who famously won the Scudetto last season with Milan while on loan from Chelsea, was stopped and frisked by police officers on an unidentified street in Italy. Here is a video of the terrifying incident:

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri Shocking footage of Milan’s Bakayoko in Milan’s downtown held at gunpoint by police cause taken for someone else.



Check when one of cop goes telling to the colleague searching him that it’s not the suspect but a Milan player, and the cop saying “WHO?!?”

In the video, two police officers with their guns drawn can be seen with Bakayoko standing on the road. While the male officer frisked the player, the female officer had her gun trained on an occupant in the Chelsea midfielder's car. Another male police officer kept his gun trained on the occupant as well, and can be seen briefly in the video.

Eventually the police realized their error, with one policeman telling the other who the Blues player really was. The officer frisking Bakayoko then patted him on the back, while the other two officers sheathed their weapons.

Chelsea midfielder Tuemoue Bakayoko finally set to depart: Reports

Having signed from Monaco in 2017 for £40 million, nothing has worked well for Bakayoko across his five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. The player only featured consistently in his debut season with the club across 43 games, where he helped the team to the FA Cup. However, his failure to impress and inability to retain his form has seen him bow out of the first team.

The 27-year-old would go on to make just 43 appearances for the Blues, and since 2018, he has not played a first-team game at Stamford Bridge. Plying his trade in Serie A and Ligue 1 on loan, the Frenchman has played for Milan, Monaco, and Napoli. His second Milan stint saw Bakayoko win the Serie A title with the Rossoneri, having aided the team with 14 appearances.

It seems as though the midfielder won't be a Blues player for much longer, with Foot Mercato reporting that a move from west London has become very likely. French outfit Marseille have agreed on personal terms with the 27-year-old midfielder inclusive of a four-year deal, and the club will need to finalize the deal with Stamford Bridge.

However, the aforementioned report also notes that Marseille head coach Igor Tudor has not yet agreed to sign Bakayoko and will need some convincing.

