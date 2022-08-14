Watch: Conte and Tuchel embroiled in furious touchline row in Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte were embroiled in an intense exchange following Spurs' equalizer against the Blues.

The two London clubs are currently doing battle in a scintillating clash that has fans on the edge of their seats.

Tensions are certainly boiling over certainly in the dugout, with Tuchel and Conte having exchanged words after Pierre-Emile Hojberg's equalizer in the 68th minute.

The Dane slotted home from outside the box despite Rodrigo Bentancur seemingly having fouled Kai Havertz.

Off the back of Conte celebrating Hojberg's strike, Tuchel squared up to the Italian in anger with the supposed foul from Bentancur.

Here are the scenes of the melee between the two managers:

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA TUCHEL AND CONTE GETTING INTO IT TUCHEL AND CONTE GETTING INTO IT https://t.co/Vk6VzMtCpz

Kalidou Koulibaly had put Chelsea 1-0 up in the first half with a powerful volley in the 19th minute.

The Blues have controlled most of the game and are heading towards all three points following Reece James' strike.

Raheem Sterling fed James in and the right-back finished coolly past Hugo Lloris.

The battle of the bridge is certainly living up to its billing, with both managers showing their eagerness to win the game.

Chelsea and Tottenham playing out an enthralling game

A feisty affair at the Bridge

The two London rivals are going hammer and tong to try and secure all three points.

James' goal seems to be sending the Stamford Bridge side towards victory and Tuchel couldn't be more delighted.

Chelsea and Tottenham's rivalry is always one to watch in the football calendar and today's game has certainly lived up to expectations.

Blues fans will be enthused by the performance of their side against Conte's men, who have been touted as potential challengers for the Premier League.

Conte and Tuchel's bust-up has only added yet another intriguing layer to what is a spicy rivalry.

*Tottenham Hotspur equalized in the 90+6 minute through Harry Kane.*

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett