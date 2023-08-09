Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into laughter as he has trouble pronouncing name for brand-new advertisement in hilarious video

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to correctly pronounce the name 'Zuju' in a latest advertisement video. The Portugal captain burst out laughing as he posted a video of the ad for Kickoff by Zuju.

The 38-year-old forward shared the video of the same with his 599 million Instagram followers. He has a massive fan following on the platform and is the most followed person.

Ronaldo often collaborates with top brands, and his recent collaboration video was yet another instance of the same. Ronaldo, though, failed to pronounce the name 'Zuju' properly, despite trying multiple times. He eventually burst out laughing on the video, making for a hilarious watch.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram video:

Sadio Mane copied Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic siiuu celebration

Sadio Mane completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich this summer. The Senegalese has arrived on a €40 million transfer and is now Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at the SPL club.

After Ronaldo scored a stunning left-footed goal against Raja CA in the Arab Cup of Champions quarterfinals, Mane was spotted copying Ronaldo's iconic siiuuu celebration.

After the Portuguese scored a last-ditch equaliser against Zamalek to save his team from elimination, Mane congratulated his new teammate on social media as he looked ahead to the next round:

"A new page is ouvre!!! Congrats for your goal Big Man @cristiano !!! On to the next round. Thank @alnassr fans the support was amazing.''

Ronaldo and Mane are stalwarts of European football and have had great exploits. Hence, the prospect of seeing the duo combine at Al-Nassr is great for fans.

Al-Alamy, meanwhile, return to action on Wednesday (August 9) when they take on Al-Shorta in the Arab Cup of Champions semifinals. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Ronaldo and Mane can inspire Luis Catro's team to the final.