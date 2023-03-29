WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spotted leaving restaurant in Madrid in Bugatti Centodiecci worth over $8.5 million

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were spotted leaving a restaurant in Madrid in their Bugatti Centodiecci on Tuesday (March 28).

The forward had a fruitful international break, leading Portugal to victories against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He bagged braces in both games, making a flying start to life under new manager Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo is now expected to return to training with Al-Nassr, with the Selecao not in action till the next international break in June. He will return to action with his club when they face Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League on April 4.

It appears that the Portuguese icon has decided to take some time off before returning to Riyadh. He was seen leaving a restaurant in Madrid along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday (March 28).

According to fans who saw the couple, they had dinner with friends at a Japanese restaurant Zuma in the La Castellana area of Madrid. It's worth noting that the pair were spotted at the same hotel in December 2022 too.

Alber Muncha, a car enthusiast based in Spain, shared a video of Ronaldo leaving the restaurant in his Bugatti Centodiecci. Georgina can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

Here's the video:

The couple paused for photographs with fans at the scene as seen in videos shared on social media. Ronaldo was also patient enough to sign shirts for fans, while bodyguards struggled to keep people in control.

The Al-Nassr superstar was sporting a black blazer along with white pants and a white t-shirt. Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, wore a stunning black dress and was seen carrying a white designer bag.

Bugatti in which Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez left is one of a kind

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez left the restaurant in their Bugatti Centodiecci. The car seemingly had its own set of fans when the couple was spotted in Madrid on Tuesday.

Centodiecci is a limited edition car that the French automotive manufacturer launched to mark their 110th birthday. The company is said to have only produced ten units of it, with each one costing over $8.5 million.

There have been numerous reports stating that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the ten people to own the Bugatti Centodiecci. However, he was hardly seen driving the vehicle in public till Tuesday.

