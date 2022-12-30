Cristiano Ronaldo goes viral on TikTok and Twitter as he is spotted in Madrid in a Rolls Royce

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were spotted in a Rolls Royce car in Madrid on Thursday, December 29, and have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Things have not been going according to plan for Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months. His contract with Manchester United was terminated last month and he was then relegated to the bench for Portugal's knockout matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Currently a free agent, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to find takers for himself in Europe. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr appear to be the only side to have shown serious interest in signing him.

With no European clubs taking any interest in acquiring his services, it seems Ronaldo's time as an elite footballer could be nearing an end. His future has been one of the biggest talking points in the football world in recent weeks.

However, the Portuguese icon does not appear to be too bothered by his current situation. He was in fact spotted leaving in a luxury Rolls Royce car with his partner Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid on Thursday.

In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, Ronaldo can be seen cheerfully bidding farewell to his friends before getting into a Rolls Royce. Georgina is sitting in the backseat of the car, while another person is behind the wheel.

A Twitter member with the username @arielipillo claimed that the 37-year-old was having dinner with Georgina and friends in Madrid on Thursday. They then revealed that they visited a Japanese restaurant by the name of Zuma in the La Castellana area of Madrid.

Georgina confirmed that she was out for dinner with Ronaldo on her social media account. She posted pictures of herself sitting in what appears to be a restaurant and the Rolls Royce in an Instagram story.

The Rolls Royce car was gifted to Cristiano Ronaldo by Georgina Rodriguez

The Rolls Royce in question appears to be the one Georgina Rodriguez recently gifted Cristiano Ronaldo. The football superstar received the luxury vehicle from his partner for Christmas.

Despite being without a club, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be content with his life off the field. He has been comparatively less active on social media in recent days, but has been spending the festive season with his family.

However, Ronaldo will be determined to find a new club and return to action soon. It remains to be seen if he will end up joining Al-Nassr or attract interest from a club in Europe.

