WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores for Manchester United U12s, pulls out iconic ‘Siuuu’ goal celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored a goal for Manchester United's U12 side and pulled out his father's trademark celebration.

Wearing the number 24 shirt, the 11-year-old scored United's fifth goal in a game against Spanish side EF Girones Sabat. In trademark fashion, Ronaldo's son ran down towards the corner flag and pulled out the "Siuuu" goal celebration.

The video for the same can be seen below:

Alex Seixeiro @AlexSeixeiro Ronaldo's son scores for the Manchester United under-12 team and celebrates like a certain somebody. Ronaldo's son scores for the Manchester United under-12 team and celebrates like a certain somebody. https://t.co/9gmEn6JKw6

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. joined Manchester United's youth academy after his father's transfer from Juventus in the summer of 2021. Since then, the media and fans have been keeping a close eye on the progress made by the 11-year-old, who is looking to follow in his father's footsteps.

Ronaldo Jr. has been pictured alongside his father on numerous occasions while playing football and training.

However, it's worth mentioning that Ronaldo has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Manchester United. If the 37-year-old forward happens to leave Old Trafford in the near future, one can expect his son to leave the club's academy as well.

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Ronaldo could leave the club if United fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has not yielded trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer from Juventus. The 37-year-old forward's stint has been quite underwhelming, to say the least.

The Red Devils were expected to challenge for major silverware after the arrival of Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, that has not been the case.

Manchester United will now end their fifth straight season without winning silverware. Their last title came in 2017 when they won the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Ronaldo, though, has had a stellar season personally. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across competitions. He is the club's leading goalscorer this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Work hard, focus on the everyday goals, enjoy the moments with your friends. Great training session with my boy Dalot! Keep fighting! Work hard, focus on the everyday goals, enjoy the moments with your friends. Great training session with my boy Dalot! Keep fighting!💪🏽 https://t.co/EQiibUQPA9

Ronaldo has also scored a hat-trick for the Red Devils this season. That came against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year in a 3-2 win for interim manager Ralf Rangnick's side. That was only the second hat-trick the 37-year-old forward has scored in United colours.

