WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo leaps high into the air for stunning header to secure crucial late draw for Al-Nassr against Zamalek

Cristiano Ronaldo popped up with an important goal for Al-Nassr as his club took on Zamalek on Thursday (August 03). The former Manchester United striker equalized for the Saudi Pro League outfit against their Egyptian opponents after going 1-0 down to Zizo's goal.

The Zamalek forward scored from the spot after which Ronaldo rose to score a towering header for his side in the 87th minute. The goal helped Al-Nassr secure a spot in the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-final.

Ronaldo found the back of the net for the second time in this competition after scoring in his side's 4-1 victory over Al-Monastir.

A 1-1 draw in their latest clash means that Al-Nassr finish second in Group C and thereby progress to the next round.

Another important landmark as far as the Saudi Arabian club are concerned is Sadio Mane's debut. The former Liverpool forward came on in the second half of the clash after completing his move from German giants Bayern Munich.

Al-Nassr paid a reported fee of €30 million to secure the services of the Senegal international (via transfermarkt). He will now team up with arguably one of the greatest players in the world.

Ronaldo's club will take on Al-Ettifaq on August 14, a game that will commence the league campaign for both sides.

"I opened the way to the Saudi league"- Cristiano Ronaldo on Europe's talent arriving in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was most recently joined by former Premier League star Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr. The Senegal international joined the Saudi Pro League from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €30 million (via transfermarkt).

Mane is among the many high-profile athletes to join Saudi Arabian outfits. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, and Marcelo Brozovic, among other names, have made the move from Europe.

During an interview in July, Ronaldo was asked about a potential return to Europe, to which he responded (via MSN):

"I'm 100 per cent sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here."

The former Manchester United striker joined Al-Nassr in January this year. Since his arrival, the Portugal international has scored 16 goals and provided two assists across all competitions.