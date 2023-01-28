WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo mimics people filming him with phone as he visits restaurant in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen mimicking fans filming him on the phone as the Portuguese forward went to a restaurant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo, being the superstar that he is, never fails to garner attention whenever he is in public, and the latest incident was no exception.

Ronaldo's reaction, however, was rather hilarious this time. He seemingly attempted to record fans with his phone out upon his arrival at the restaurant.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Ronaldo doesn't have a great history with fans' phones. He smashed an Everton fan's phone during Manchester United's away Premier League clash at Goodison Park in April 2022. The incident saw the five-time Ballon d'Or winner get handed a two-game ban.

Cristiano Ronaldo served the two-game ban after joining Al-Nassr as a free agent. His debut for the Saudi Arabian club was delayed for that reason. The Portuguese took the field for the first time for the Riyadh-based side in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq. While he captained the team, Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet as Anderson Talisca scored the winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired yet another blank in his second game for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. Rudi Garcia's team lost the game by a scoreline of 3-1. The former Real Madrid forward saw his powerful header from close range get saved.

Garcia claimed after the game that the incident changed the course of the game. The French coach added that had it gone in, the tide could have turned in his team's favor. Speaking to the media after the game, the Al-Nassr coach said (via MARCA):

"Cristiano Ronaldo missed a chance that would have changed the course of the game in the first half, but I congratulate Al Ittihad."

Ronaldo and co. will return to action on February 3 as they take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr are currently top of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) table with 33 points from 14 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again came up with a sublime piece of skill for Al-Nassr

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

While Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his account for Al-Nassr, the Portuguese superstar has produced his trademark skill moves in both the games that he has played.

During his debut against Ettifaq, Ronaldo showed his elusiveness inside the area to sit his marker down.

Against Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo turned back the clock to beat two defenders with a single move. Whether he can bring an end to his goal drought against Al-Fateh remains to be seen.

