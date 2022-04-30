Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matic's sons recreate Manchester United forward's equaliser against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matic's sons have recreated Ronaldo's equaliser for Manchester United against Chelsea in the Premier League on April 28.

Ronaldo's stunning strike drew the Red Devils level as he kept United's slim hopes of a top-four finish alive. Controlling the ball with aplomb, the Portuguese star struck a phenomenal effort following some impressive build-up play by Matic.

The Manchester United duo's sons, Cristiano Jr and Filip Matic, play at the Red Devils' Academy. In a remarkable video, the two sons replicated Ronaldo's goal against Chelsea.

You can watch the same below:

utdreport @utdreport Just Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matić's sons recreating their father's goal/assist against Chelsea 🥺 Just Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matić's sons recreating their father's goal/assist against Chelsea 🥺❤️ https://t.co/h9Rz09Y931

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to sizzle for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is having yet another prolific season.

With his goal against Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored eight of Manchester United's last nine goals. That shows the kind of impact the former Juventus star is having even in the twilight of his career.

The 37-year-old rejoined United last summer from Juventus for £13.5 million. Fans had long urged their prodigal son to return to Old Trafford, and the three-time Premier League winner heeded that call.

However, it has not been the reunion fans had hoped for, as Manchester United have had a disappointing season, despite Ronaldo scoring 23 times across competitions. They have exited all cup competitions and are unlikely to finish in the top four. United are sixth in the Premier League standings, five points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand,

Throughout the campaign, United's poor performances have been attributed to the return of the Portugal captain. Many are of the opinion that had the veteran striker not returned, the system that was deployed under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not have changed.

Of course any side having the legendary forward will be built around the proflific goalscorer. However, many feel the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have suffered due to a change in set-up. Yet, Ronaldo contiunous to save United. So the argument can be made that his return has only brought to light the glaring problems the squad already have.

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ If Man Utd didn’t re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, they’d have relied on goals from Rashford, Cavani and Martial this season. And some still reckon they would be better off without him… If Man Utd didn’t re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, they’d have relied on goals from Rashford, Cavani and Martial this season. And some still reckon they would be better off without him…

Under Solskjaer, the cracks were papered over temporarily, with signings such as Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles, who have failed to get going this season. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

