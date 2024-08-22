WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores incredible header to give Al-Nassr the lead in their SPL season opener against Al-Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible header in the 34th minute to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 lead over Al-Raed. It came in their Saudi Pro League opening fixture on Thursday, August 22.

Ten minutes before half-time, an approaching Abdullah Alkhaibari dribbled on the left side of the penalty box. He passed the ball to Sadio Mane in the box at the right time.

Mane received the ball at the edge of the box and turned to cross it to Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter reached in front of the goal at the right time and deposited it into Al-Raed's net, giving Al-Nassr the lead. The Portugal international celebrated his goal with his iconic Siu celebration.

The beautiful header was Ronaldo's first goal in the Saudi Pro League. It came after his recent disappointment in the Saudi Super Cup last week, where the Knights of Najd lost 4-1 to Al-Hilal.

Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 44 goals and recorded 13 assists in 45 matches across all competitions for Al-Nassr. He was also the highest goalscorer of the Saudi Pro League with 35 goals in 31 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's 4-1 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final

Al-Nassr faced a disappointing 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup on August 17. However, Cristiano Ronaldo featured on the scoresheet after scoring the only goal for his side in the game.

Shortly before halftime, the Portuguese forward gave Al-Nassr the lead in the final in the 44th minute. He spotted an approaching Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the left side of the penalty box, who passed to Ronaldo as he reached the right spot before the goal. The Portuguese icon took his shot at the right moment, depositing the ball in Al-Hilal's net to make the score 1-0.

However, to Ronaldo's disappointment, the Knights of Najd failed to hold on to the one-goal lead. Al-Hilal made a stunning comeback by scoring four goals in a span of 17 minutes in the second half.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored Al-Hilal's equalizer in the 55th minute, which was followed by two goals by Aleksander Mitrovic in the 63rd and 69th minute. Finally, Malcolm sealed Al-Hilal's victory by scoring their fourth goal of the night in the 72nd minute.

After the crushing defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted visibly disappointed on the pitch. He left the field without collecting his customary runners-up medal in the Saudi Super Cup final.

