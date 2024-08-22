Al-Nassr launch bid for Brazilian forward to help Cristiano Ronaldo in attack - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly submitted their first bid in an attempt to sign Wesley Gassova before the close of the transfer window. Fabrizio Romano provided an update about the situation on his X account.

The 19-year-old talent is currently plying his trade for Brazilian outfit Corinthians, where he's made 84 appearances across competitions. The teenager has scored seven goals and bagged six assists, largely from a left-wing position.

Speaking about the Saudi Pro League team's interest in Wesley, Romano wrote on X:

"Al-Nassr send opening proposal to Corinthians for Brazilian talent Wesley Gassofa. Negotiations around $18 million package, no agreement yet but talks ongoing to advance in the next days."

Despite Al-Nassr's interest in the Brazil Under-20 international, a deal for him will not be straightforward. Multiple European teams are also seemingly looking to acquire the attacker's services.

Foot Mercato claims that Chelsea and West Ham United are among the Premier League teams eyeing a move for him. Meanwhile, Porto, Roma, and some French teams are also monitoring the situation (via Chelsea News).

With three years left on his current contract, it looks as though Wesley could be headed out of Corinthians. However, with top European clubs looking to sign him, Al-Nassr may find it difficult to get the deal through.

As the winger is only 19 years old, he would likely wish to compete at the highest level possible.

Sadio Mane wants to leave Al-Nassr after fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane is reportedly looking for a way out of Al-Nassr after falling out with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Foot Mercato claims that the relationship between the duo has become tense.

This would be a huge blow to the Riyadh-based side, for whom Mane has contributed heavily since arriving at the club. He was signed from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £24 million.

He played 48 matches across competitions for Al-Nassr, bagging 19 goals and 11 assists. Reports suggest that the 32-year-old could stay in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad showing an interest in him.

