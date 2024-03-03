Watch: Darmstadt ultra storms onto the pitch and screams at squad after 6-0 Augsburg loss, video goes viral

Players of Bundesliga outfit SV Darmstadt 98 were berated by a member of the club's ultras after a disappointing 6-0 home defeat to Augsburg on Saturday (March 2). Darmstadt are currently rock-bottom in the Budesliga standings with just 13 points from 24 games.

Darmstadt hosted Augsburg at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor stadium in search of just their third win of the season but succumbed to a first-half blitz, conceding five goals. A defensive error just two minutes into the encounter allowed the visitors to open the scoring through Phillip Tietz before Fredrik Jensen and Ermedin Demirovic scored to put the side 3-0 up by the 20th minute.

Ruben Vargas joined the party with a goal in the 25th minute before Demirovic scored his second of the evening and 14th of the season in the 29th minute. The goal by Demirovic helped Augsburg make history as it was their first time scoring five goals in a single half, and Demirovic became their highest-ever scorer in a single season.

Tietz scored his side's sixth in the closing stages to complete the rout and seal their biggest win since a 6-0 win over Stuttgart in 2019. Following the final whistle, a member of the home side's ultras descended from the stands and shared his thoughts on the team's performance.

Augsburg managed to keep a first clean sheet of the season and rose up to 10th in the table. Darmstadt, meanwhile, remain 12 points from safety with just 10 games left.

They now face two games against sides in the league's top five, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, in the coming weeks.

Darmstadt set for tough Leipzig trip in Bundesliga

Darmstadt will travel to Leipzig for their Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig on the back of an 18-match winless run in all competitions. Leipzig won 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor in October.

The last competitive win for Darmstadt came against Augsburg in October, when they won 2-1 away from home. They will be hopeful of ending their wretched run of form when they visit Leipzig on March 9.

RB Leipzig will look to claim a win over Darmstadt after an unsteady start to 2024, which has seen them win only three out of 10 games. The German side will first travel to the Spanish capital for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid, in which they currently trail 0-1.

