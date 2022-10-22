WATCH: Dean Henderson jumps in amongst Nottingham Forest supporters to spark off wild celebrations after heroic display in win over Liverpool 

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson jumps in amongst the supporters after his team beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Taiwo Awoniyi's 55th-minute strike was enough to score all three points for the promoted side, who secured a famous victory.

Coming into the match on the back of consecutive 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham, the Reds looked favorites to prevail at the City Ground too.

However, they came undone following a flat performance and succumbed to a third defeat of the league season in their opening 11 games.

A large portion of the credit went to Dean Henderson, who was spectacular in goal for the Tricky Trees and made a staggering seven saves.

It includes a vital save from Virgil van Dijk deep into stoppage time as the Dutchman headed an attempt at goal but he was on hand to collect it.

After the full-time whistle, Henderson celebrated the momentous occasion with the Nottingham Forest supporters by jumping into the crowd.

Footage posted online by BT Sport shows the home fans all over him before the former Arsenal custodian was pulled out by the stewards.

Having posted just one win in the league campaign thus far, Forest ended their 10-game wait for a second win against the unlikliest of teams. It was also their first top-flight win over the Reds since March 1996.

Although Steve Cooper's side remain second from bottom with just nine points in the bag, the victory will do a world of good to their confidence going forward.

Nottingham Forest visit the Emirates to face high-flying Arsenal in their next match, while Liverpool will be in action in Amsterdam against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool's erratic season continues with another shock upset

Liverpool have blown hot and cold this season. The highs of 9-0 and 7-1 wins have been offset by slipups like these and Jurgen Klopp seems to have no answer whatsoever.

The Reds were dismal once again today, playing without conviction and making it far too easy for their hosts with their sloppiness.

It took until stoppage time for them to really up the ante but even then, couldn't make their chances count - Van Dijk fired an effort across the face of the goal while Salah headed one over the bar.

For the first time since the 2006-07 season, Liverpool have failed to win any of their first five away games of the league season.

