Watch: Dejected Lionel Messi walks straight into dressing room without greeting PSG ultras after 2-0 Rennes defeat

Lionel Messi didn't greet PSG Ultras and walked straight down the tunnel after the Parisian club's 2-0 defeat against Rennes in Ligue 1.

Christophe Galtier's team were handed a shock defeat at the Parc des Princes as Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored on either side of half-time for Bruno Genesio's side.

Messi was booed by the fans before the start of the game. The result of the match didn't help the Argentine's cause either. While Messi played Kylian Mbappe through with an eye-catching pass during the match, the Frenchman could only hit Rennes' goalkeeper Steve Mandanda with his shot.

After the game, almost the entire PSG squad went to greet the Ultras. Lionel Messi, however, decided to walk straight down the tunnel as he was left visibly dejected.

Watch the video below:

PSG Report @PSG_Report Leo Messi did not greet the Ultras. The Argentine went straight to the locker room after the final whistle. Leo Messi did not greet the Ultras. The Argentine went straight to the locker room after the final whistle. 🇦🇷❌ https://t.co/NGhccgDQHS

PSGhub @PSGhub Kylian Mbappé, with the captain armband, went to greet the Ultras, meanwhile Marco Verratti & Leo Messi went directly to the dressing room. ️ Kylian Mbappé, with the captain armband, went to greet the Ultras, meanwhile Marco Verratti & Leo Messi went directly to the dressing room. @RMCsport ❗️Kylian Mbappé, with the captain armband, went to greet the Ultras, meanwhile Marco Verratti & Leo Messi went directly to the dressing room. @RMCsport 🔦©️

Messi managed two shots on target against Rennes. He completed five key passes and created two big chances. The Argentine, though, lost possession of the ball 25 times as well. Hence, it was a mixed outing for the 35-year-old.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists in 32 matches so far this campaign.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted to Lionel Messi and co's loss

Despite Lionel Messi and other PSG superstars failing to impact the match against Rennes, Christophe Galtier came to the defense of his players.

Speaking to the media after their Ligue 1 home defeat, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"Yes, my players gave everything. They gave what they had, both in the legs and on an athletic level, compared to the match. You have the feeling that the players don't may not have given everything.

"Put yourself in the shoes of the players who are preparing for a match, who see eight players absent and who go into the locker room with young people from the academy that they must have seen once or twice in training. We knew we were going to have a difficult match. The players are still very tired.

"At the start of the match, there were some technical errors, we were inexperienced with not many automatisms. that, we created some good situations in the first half. Is that enough? It's up to you to judge."

PSG will return to action on April 3 following the international break as they take on Olympique Lyon in a Ligue 1 home clash. With Neymar ruled out for the remainder of the season, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be the attacking torch bearers.

Poll : 0 votes