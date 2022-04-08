WATCH: Dimitri Payet scores outrageous top-corner volley from outside the box after Marseille corner 

Marseille forward Dimitri Payet scored a jaw-dropping top-corner volley from a corner in the Ligue 1 side's 2-1 victory over LASK in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

As Cengiz Under swept a delightful corner behind the Austrian side's box, Payet waited before slamming home an incredible volley that has the football world talking.

The 35-year-old has scored some magnificent goals during his career but this one is a real contender for Puskas goal of the year.

It brings back memories of Paul Scholes' incredible volley for Manchester United against Aston Villa in 2006 and Aaron Ramsey's scintillating goal for Arsenal against Galatasaray in 2015.

Watch the unbelievable strike below and decide for yourselves if it's Payet's best goal:

SPORF @Sporf



Dimitri Payet with one of the cleanest strikes you will ever see!



It’s just what he does!



Marseille's Dimitri Payet's remarkable volley against LASK isn't a surprise

The Frenchman has a long list of sensational strikes

The former West Ham United star is one of Europe's most renowned players for scoring goals that take your breath away.

At the European Championships in 2016, he scored an iconic goal against Romania in the closing stages of the hosts' opening game.

With his weaker foot, he swept home a powerful strike into the Romanian's top corner to give France a vital victory en route to what would be a second-place finish at the 2016 Euros.

Classic Football Shirts @classicshirts On This Day in 2016 🗓️



Dimitri Payet smashed one into the top corner off his left to secure an opening game victory for France against Romania in the 89th minute.



Not a bad way to do it.



On This Day in 2016 🗓️Dimitri Payet smashed one into the top corner off his left to secure an opening game victory for France against Romania in the 89th minute.Not a bad way to do it.https://t.co/sRJMi2J1gg

During his time at West Ham, he became one of the Premier League's most admired players.

His most memorable goal for the Hammers came against Crystal Palace in the same year as his France strike.

A freekick on the edge of the Palace area which looked a difficult angle for the Frenchman to have a go at.

But he curled home an audacious effort that left Wayne Hennessey rooted to the middle of his line in awe.

Footballogue⭐️⭐️ @Footballogue



( @premierleague) Dimitri Payet sous le maillot de West Ham, c’était quelque chose. 🤩 Dimitri Payet sous le maillot de West Ham, c’était quelque chose. 🤩(🎥 @premierleague) https://t.co/htfpiQ8U6o

He once again scored another unbelievable goal for the west London side against Middlesbrough with a mesmerizing solo run that saw him trick his way past several defenders.

He then sweetly poked home a finish with The Hammers fans realizing just what a talent they were watching before their very eyes.

FreeBets Football @FreeBetsFooty

This Dimitri Payet solo goal against Middlesbrough This Dimitri Payet solo goal against Middlesbrough 🔥https://t.co/yytRf584Kt

Hammers fans were fuming when the attacker decided to leave the club for Marseille in 2017 and rightfully so.

For Marseille, he has 12 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

Dimitri Payet has a long list of football's finest goals and his latest strike is probably his best yet!

Edited by Alan John