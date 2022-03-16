WATCH: “Don’t forget to have some fun, you idiots” – Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool players after introducing training drill ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showed his fun side on Tuesday during a training drill ahead of the Reds' huge Premier League encounter with Arsenal.

Klopp's side face the Gunners in a match that may go a long way in deciding who wins the Premier League this season.

Manchester City's 0-0 stalemate at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Monday has given Liverpool the ascendancy in the title race. If Klopp's men win all their remaining games, they will win the title come May.

Tensions are high ahead of what is a crucial game on Wednesday. However, Klopp was quick to make sure his players enjoyed themselves during the club's training session on Tuesday.

Klopp is trying to ensure his players are in a relaxed mood prior to the huge game at the Emirates. However, the pressure will be on for his Liverpool side to secure a vital three points.

They face a difficult task against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal as the two teams are both on a five-plus game winning streak. This is the first time two EPL teams in this reign of form have clashed since 2009.

Arsenal may stop Liverpool's surge towards the Premier League title

Out of all of Liverpool's upcoming fixtures, the game against Arsenal may prove to be the most problematic.

Arteta has his team playing some impressive football, the likes of which we have not seen at the Gunners since their days under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the side's current run of form is the best he has seen them play during his time in charge

They play with real togetherness and their youthful energy has been an issue for most teams this season. Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are wreaking havoc on Premier League defenses.

Their defensive shape has dramatically improved to that of previous seasons as well.

The signings of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes last summer have well and truly paid off. Arteta's side boast 12 clean sheets in 26 EPL games this season.

The Gunners have their own ambitions to deal with as they currently sit in fourth-place. They are eyeing UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since 2017.

Fifth-placed Manchester United are chasing them and are just a point behind. But the Gunners have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Many games over the span of an EPL season are deemed "finals" of sorts and Wednesday's game certainly fits that tagline.

The Emirates Stadium could bear witness to one of the most important games of both Liverpool and Arsenal's seasons. It will have implications for the top half of the league.

Edited by Aditya Singh