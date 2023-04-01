Manchester City star Erling Haaland was spotted breaking into wild celebrations after Julian Alvarez equalized for the team against Liverpool in a Premier League clash on Saturday, April 1.

The English giants are battling it out at the Etihad right now in the Premier League with the reigning champions looking to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front in the 17th minute, scoring for the fourth time against City this campaign in his fourth appearance.

However, Alvarez cut their celebrations short by restoring parity for the holders just 10 minutes later.

Belgian wizard Kevin De Bruyne stretched it out to Riyad Mahrez on the right flank before the Algerian international drove forward.

The ball was eventually worked out to Jack Grealish who then squared it to Alvarez in the middle and the Argentine coolly slotted it home beyond Alisson.

Inside the opening half-hour, both teams had scored as the fixture was clearly living up to its top billing.

Haaland, who is sidelined from the fixture with a groin injury he picked up during his international duties with Norway, was watching from the stands and couldn't hold his excitement.

The 22-year-old was seen jumping onto his dad Alfie Haaland, a former Manchester City player, before giving him a fervent embrace and then pumping his fists a few times in enthusiasm. He seemed truly elated with his team's goal and might have also wished to be on the field himself for such a big occasion.

Erling Haaland, who signed on a €60 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has been on a rampage for City, scoring 42 goals in 37 appearances, including 28 in the Premier League from 26 games. His blistering exploits include five hat-tricks too, including a five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in the Champions League earlier this month.

Manchester City will hope to have him fit and firing for the home stretch of their campaign as they look to keep the heat on Arsenal in the league and take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City fighting to keep title hopes alive

Manchester City entered the match trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points in the Premier League table and knowing that any result today other than a victory would all but end their slim title hopes.

As things stand, the Sky Blues are on course for a draw with Liverpool as both teams are level at 1-1 and the hosts need at least one more goal to claim all three points.

However, the Reds have shown that they aren't making their lives any easier, with Jurgen Klopp's side also looking to secure European football.

