WATCH: Fan nearly takes out Cristiano Ronaldo during failed pitch invasion ahead of Al-Nassr's league game against Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo was warming up for Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Taawoun when a fan almost took him out during a failed pitch invasion.

Al-Nassr are currently facing Al-Taawoun at their home ground, Mrsool Park, in the Saudi Pro League. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, they are hopeful of building on their 4-0 win against Al-Wehda in their previous match.

Ronaldo has gone into the game high on confidence, having netted five goals in his last two outings. The Portuguese icon notably scored each of Al-Nassr's four goals in their victory over Al-Wehda last week.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be determined to score his first goal for Al-Aalami at home and add to his tally today (February 17). He will also be keen to take his team back to the top of the table.

However, Ronaldo could have possibly been ruled out of the game as a pitch invasion went terribly wrong ahead of the match. He was fortunate to come out unscathed after a fan nearly took him out during his warm-up.

The supporter in question appeared to run towards the 38-year-old in excitement after surpassing security. However, he almost seemingly took the Al-Nassr forward out with a tackle after he slipped as he approached him.

Ronaldo avoided getting hurt by side-stepping the fan, who was then taken away by security. Waleed Al-Zahrani, the journalist who shared the clip on Twitter, even suggested that the supporter was intentionally trying to injure the forward. Watch the video here:

The match has since kicked off, with Al-Nassr taking the lead through Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 17th minute. Ronaldo notably provided the assist for the goal with a splendid through ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother is in attendance

Apart from scoring his first home goal for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo will also be looking to impress his mother today. The Portuguese's mom, Dolores Aveiro, is in attendance at Mrsool Park for the match.

Aveiro notably recently shared an adorable selfie with her grandson Ronaldo Jr. on Instagram. It appears she is in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to spend a few days with her son's family.

Journalist Ali Al-Enezi posted a video of a sweet moment between Ronaldo and her mother before the game. In the clip, the former Real Madrid superstar can be seen smiling at Aveiro just minutes before kick-off.

There were a few eventful incidents ahead of Al-Nassr's match against Al-Taawoun, but Ronaldo will be focused on leading his team to victory.

