WATCH: Former Liverpool duo star in hilarious mockumentary about winning the Premier League in the years Manchester City allegedly breached FFP

Former Liverpool duo Jose Enrique and Peter Crouch feature in a hilarious mockumentary about winning the Premier League title during the years Manchester City have been accused of breaching Financial Fair Play. The video was released by Paddy Power on Twitter and also includes former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis celebrating winning the 2011 FA Cup.

City have been charged by the Premier League with breaching FFP 115 times between the years 2009 and 2018. During that time, the Cityzens lifted the title on three occasions (2012, 2014, and 2018).

One of the punishments that has been touted for Manchester City breaching FFP, is that they are stripped of their Premier League titles. This would ultimately award the runners-up for each respective season with the trophy.

Paddy Power have comically released a mockumentary in which former Liverpool duo Enrique and Crouch celebrate winning the title. The lives of the former Premier League duo dramatically changed after being awarded the trophy.

The video starts with Enrique being delivered the Premier League title, with the Spaniard saying:

"Champions in 2014 and I just got the trophy now. Well, better late than never."

Liverpool finished second in the 2013-14 season, losing out to City by just two points. Enrique continued while scrubbing the title clean and kissing its crown:

"When you win the Premier League you get to keep a replica. It's nice to keep it in the background when I'm making zoom calls. It tells people that I've been there and done it."

The mockumentary then covers Pulis reflecting upon 'winning' the FA Cup in 2011. Of course, City beat Stoke 1-0 in the final at Wembley. The former Potters boss said:

"If I'd retired without winning an FA Cup my career would have felt unfulfilled. Best day of my life. Loads of people have kids, but who has an FA Cup winners' medal?"

Crouch then made an appearance, and his interview was even more hysterical as he celebrated winning the title in 2009:

"Nothing beats winning that title... Stevie, Nando, Crouch, Carra. We were on absolute fire."

The interviewer then reminded him that Manchester City didn't win the league that year and that Crouch was still at Portsmouth. The former England international replies:

"Just remember the old Hendo shuffle."

You can watch the satirical mockumentary below:

Paddy Power @paddypower



@Jesanchez3 | @petercrouch



18+ BeGambleAware The case against Man City will take a while to sort out, but some are already awarding themselves trophies…18+ BeGambleAware The case against Man City will take a while to sort out, but some are already awarding themselves trophies…@Jesanchez3 | @petercrouch 🔞18+ BeGambleAware https://t.co/8P04V1uG5A

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains tight-lipped over Manchester City's FFP charges

Klopp was asked for his opinion on Manchester City being charged by the Premier League on counts of more than 100 breaches of FFP. The German coach remained tight-lipped, saying (via liverpool.com):

“I have absolutely nothing to say about that.”

The Liverpool boss would have three further Premier League titles to his name if City were to be stripped of their trophies. The Reds finished runners-up to Pep Guardiola's side in the league in 2014, 2019, and 2022.

However, that may not be the punishment City's rivals in the 'big six' are pushing for. Reports claim they are more inclined to have the Etihad giants relegated from the English top flight if found guilty.

Poll : 0 votes