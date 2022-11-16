WATCH: France star suffers injury and leaves training ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

France forward Christopher Nkunku suffered an injury in training just five days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins.

Didier Deschamps' squad have been training as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Nkunku, 25, is set to head into his first international competition with France.

He has been in sensational form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 17 goals and contributing four assists in 23 appearances.

Nkunku has earned eight international caps.

However, the attacker has sustained an injury during the training session on Tuesday, 15 November.

Nkunku collided with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and fell to the floor, holding his leg.

His French teammates surrounded him as concerns over the extent of his injury arose.

Les Blues boss Deschamps was quick on the scene, comforting Nkunku, who was in extreme distress.

Nkunku limped off the pitch and is set to hold medical tests tonight, but he is confident of making the tournament in Qatar, per The Sun.

You can watch the moment Nkunku suffered an injury scare ahead of the FIFA World Cup below:

France flies out to the Middle Eastern country tomorrow (Wednesday, 16 November).

They are in Group D and face Australia in their opener on Tuesday, 22 November.

Deschamps' men then battle Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia on 30 November.

France already have one withdrawal from their squad, with Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe dropping out.

AS Monaco's Axel Disasi replaced the Parisian centre-back.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed the timing of the FIFA World Cup as France's Nkunku suffers scare

Kimpembe is the latest casualty

Carragher has slammed the timing of the FIFA World Cup as it has jeopardized players' chances of making the tournament.

The Liverpool icon was speaking after Son Heung-min came off injured during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille on 1 November.

Carragher alluded to the fact that players risk missing out on a dream spot at the World Cup.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"They campaigned on having it in the summer, it is impossible there to have a World Cup in the summer with the temperature, it gets moved to the situation where it is now in the middle of the season."

He added:

"An injury, a 10-day or two-week injury, is going to keep players out of a World Cup and it should not be happening."

The World Cup usually takes place in the summer, but due to the temperature in Qatar, it was moved to winter this year.

Nkunku could join his French compatriots Kimpembe, N'Golo Kante, and Paul Pogba as players missing out on the tournament.

