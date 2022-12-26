Watch: Georgina Rodriguez posts adorable Christmas clip with Cristiano Ronaldo and kids

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Christmas in style. The Spanish model shared an adorable clip of the Ronaldo household in her recent Instagram post.

The couple was seen celebrating the event with their kids. Rodriguez kept food ready in their stunning dining hall before the family walked outside. Ronaldo could be seen carrying his daughter as the family went outside where Rodriguez had a surprise gift ready for the Real Madrid legend.

She gifted the game's top goalscorer a Rolls Royce in the festive season. The kids had their separate gifts as well, with Cristiano Jr. getting a racing seat driving simulator.

Here's the video posted by Georgina on Instagram:

Ronaldo is currently with his family after Portugal's quarterfinal exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He's currently without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent last month.

The legendary Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. However, there are reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is weighing up his options for a move to a top European club.

Erling Haaland backed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring record

Portugal vs Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been at his metronomic best recently, his legacy in the game remains intact. Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of game.

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne, though, believes his club teammate Erling Haaland has what it takes to better Ronaldo's tally. The Belgian recently said (via The Sun):

“He can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does all the same things he is doing. Erling is still a young boy enjoying his life — but he takes football very seriously. He loves scoring goals, that is the most unique thing he has. It is very hard to compare the strikers I’ve played with, because they are all totally different. Of course they play in the same position. But some are physical players — and some are speed demons that can score goals for fun."

RW 🇸🇪 @ronaldowarrior

Young Mbappe has pace

Young Neymar had showboating

Young Messi had dribbling



Young Cristiano Ronaldo had it all Young Haaland has strengthYoung Mbappe has paceYoung Neymar had showboatingYoung Messi had dribblingYoung Cristiano Ronaldo had it all Young Haaland has strength🇳🇴Young Mbappe has pace🇫🇷 Young Neymar had showboating🇧🇷 Young Messi had dribbling🇦🇷 Young Cristiano Ronaldo had it all🇵🇹 https://t.co/xl2MpTEJhD

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just thrice in club football this season and once in five games for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

